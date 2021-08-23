UVa hospital further restricts patient visitation as COVID cases increase

“By and large, they fall into two groups. The first are people who have a difficult time responding to the vaccine and those tend to be transplant patients and other highly immune-suppressed patients,” he said. “The other group is those found to be COVID-positive when they’re coming in for other medical issues.”

Sifri, director of hospital epidemiology, said most vaccinated patients who are not immune compromised and test positive for COVID are not symptomatic.

“They’re coming in with an orthopedic issue or some other medical condition and upon screening, we find that they’re positive,” he said. “What we haven’t seen are people who are not immune compromised and who respond well to the vaccine coming in with a serious COVID infection that leads to hospitalization.”

According to UVa's COVID tracker, there are 56 active cases of COVID among students, faculty and staff. Of those, 10 cases are reported to be among students. Of an average 317 daily COVID tests given at UVa in the last seven days, 1.7% were positive, school statistics show.

University officials last week announced they had dropped 49 students from attending classes this fall for failing to get vaccinated. They were among 238 students who did not follow the school’s mandate but 189 of those had never signed up for classes.