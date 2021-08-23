UVa hospital further restricts patient visitation as COVID cases increase

Citing increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the community and at medical facilities, University of Virginia Health System officials are tightening restrictions on the number of visitors allowed at bedsides.
Starting Thursday, the UVa Medical Center will limit patients admitted to the hospital and in the emergency room to one designated visitor at their bedside. Admitted patients may have two designated visitors, but only one may be in the room at a time.
No visitors other than the two designated will be allowed.
“Because of changes that we’ve seen in [the hospital], as well as in the community, we are adding some more restrictive visiting policies this coming Thursday,” said Bush Bell, patient experience officer for UVa Health. “We know they’re big changes and they’re stressful for everyone, but we’re doing this for the protection of our staff, our visitors and our patients.”
Visitation allowances at UVa medical facilities have varied throughout the pandemic, ranging from no visitors except in end-of-life situations and maternity cases in March 2020 and in January to two visitors at bedsides for June and July.
Earlier this month, the rise in cases convinced UVa Health officials to limit patients to two visitors at bedsides but did not restrict who could visit. Other visitors were allowed to wait in lounges, lobbies and other public spaces.
The new rules will limit public spaces to only visitors designated by patients who are not currently visiting the bedside. All visitors must wear masks, even at bedsides.
“Non-designated visitors are requested to either remain home or wait in their cars,” Bell said.
Bell said the visitor rules often change because staff is constantly reviewing the prevalence and risk of COVID in medical facilities and the community.
“We monitor [COVID cases] very closely and meet formally every two weeks to discuss this. We’ve met every week these past three weeks to keep a close eye on this,” he said. “As the situation changes, and we know it’s very dynamic, we’ll adjust our policies appropriately.”
UVa officials said there were an estimated 36 patients in the hospital on Thursday being treated for COVID. That number was estimated on Monday to be about 32. It is common for the count to vary from day to day.
“That’s similar to what we saw last week and less than half of those are in the intensive care unit, somewhere around 40%. Two of those 32 patients are pediatric patients,” said Dr. Reid Adams, chief medical officer for UVa Health. “What we’ve seen is the vast majority of those requiring admission to the hospital are the unvaccinated.”
Dr. Costi Sifri, director of hospital epidemiology, said those vaccinated patients requiring hospitalization for COVID care tend to have seriously compromised immune systems.
“By and large, they fall into two groups. The first are people who have a difficult time responding to the vaccine and those tend to be transplant patients and other highly immune-suppressed patients,” he said. “The other group is those found to be COVID-positive when they’re coming in for other medical issues.”
Sifri, director of hospital epidemiology, said most vaccinated patients who are not immune compromised and test positive for COVID are not symptomatic.
“They’re coming in with an orthopedic issue or some other medical condition and upon screening, we find that they’re positive,” he said. “What we haven’t seen are people who are not immune compromised and who respond well to the vaccine coming in with a serious COVID infection that leads to hospitalization.”
According to UVa's COVID tracker, there are 56 active cases of COVID among students, faculty and staff. Of those, 10 cases are reported to be among students. Of an average 317 daily COVID tests given at UVa in the last seven days, 1.7% were positive, school statistics show.
University officials last week announced they had dropped 49 students from attending classes this fall for failing to get vaccinated. They were among 238 students who did not follow the school’s mandate but 189 of those had never signed up for classes.
More than 96% of the student body has followed the school’s mandate. An estimated 335 religious and medical exemptions have been granted to students.
The Blue Ridge Health District reported a seven-day average of 33.9 new COVID cases a day as of Sunday. The district includes UVa, the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties.
Sifri said it appears that nearly all of the cases are being caused by the delta variant of the SARS-CoV-19 virus.
“That matches what we’re seeing nationwide,” he said. “About 97% of cases in the country are caused by the variant, and I think we’re going to continue to see increasing case rates both locally and in the health district.”