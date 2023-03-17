The latest exhibit on the first floor of the University of Virginia’s Albert and Shirley Small Collections Library honors some of America’s most impactful female writers with “Women Making Books,” a 23-item display in time for Women’s History Month.

The new exhibition is a visual timeline that begins with a volume of poetry by Phillis Wheatley, the first Black woman to author publish a book of poetry, and an autobiography by Charlotte Charke from the 18th century and ended with a contemporary piece called “She Feels Your Absence Deeply,” which was created with wooden blocks and completed by UVa alumna Golnar Adili in 2021.

Annyston Pennington, the UVa English doctoral student and lead curator of the exhibit, told the library that the poetry book was the first item she chose for the display because she wondered what the volume would have looked like without the influence of her enslavers.

The exhibit is a catalog of the countless ways that women have transformed books to reflect a moment in time throughout history. While the appearance of books - like the binding and font - has evolved over the last 200 years, different variations of poetry books and scrapbooks have been consistent.

“We hope to tell different stories of female agency when it comes to bookmaking,” said Andy Stauffer, a UVa professor of English and co-curator of the exhibition. “We were drawn to objects that still look like books, but have been productively reimagined, recreated, scrambled, or personalized by women of all different backgrounds.”

“Women Making Books” will be displayed at the Small Collections Library through June 10, after the UVa English Department hosts the British Women Writers Conference on May 25.