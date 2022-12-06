UVa honors lost players with posthumous degrees

The University of Virginia has awarded posthumous degrees to the families of Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr.

UVA Today reported that the School of Arts & Sciences and the Office of the Provost approved the decision on Monday. Printed degrees were handed off to athletics director Carla Williams, who attended the hometown funerals for each of the players alongside President Jim Ryan and other members of the UVa community.

Perry, a fourth-year from Miami, double-majored in African American studies and studio art; Chandler, a second-year from Huntersville, N.C., majored in American Studies; and Davis, a third-year student from Ridgeville, S.C., majored in African American Studies.

“Lavel, I’ve known him for a long time. I recruited him to start his freshman year,” UVa’s head football coach Tony Elliott said during a press conference last month. “Big smile, lights up the room. Most people would say it’s because he’s the tallest guy in the room, but I say it’s just his presence. He’s got a gentleness about him, but he’s passionate about what he believes in.”

“D’Sean was very, very, very artistic. He could draw. He could shape pots with clay. He loved music. Very, very cultured, a well-rounded artist, a great teammate,” Elliott said. “He had a sense of humor that was one of a kind.”

“Devin was just what you wanted in a young person that’s at this level, but he was just a big kid,” Elliott said. “He smiled all the time, loved to dance and loved some competition. One thing I remember is he always brought a smile to my face because he was just so happy with where he was and comfortable in his own skin.”

Chandler, Perry and Davis were all victims of a mass shooting when a former student opened fire on a chartered bus returning from a field trip to watch a play about Emmett Till performed by the Mosaic Theater Company for their African American Theatre class.

The two victims who were injured with shooting wounds in the attack were released from UVa Hospital last month and are still on track to graduate. Marlee Morgan, a second-year from Houston, is a finance and financial services major; Michael Hollins, a fourth-year from Baton Rouge, L.A., is an Art Studies major slated to graduate this month.

Hollins is one of seven football players scheduled to graduate at the end of the fall semester. The teammates held a celebration for the upcoming graduation last week, according to UVA Today.

All of the victims were students of the School of Arts & Sciences.

UVa policy permits the university to award posthumous degrees to students who die within one year of their anticipated graduation date.

At Davis’s funeral service on Nov. 30 in North Charleston, South Carolina, Williams said it became obvious in talking with Davis’s family “why earning his degree from the University of Virginia was so important to Lavel. He worked extremely hard for it.”