The University of Virginia Licensing & Ventures Group named Marc Breton its 2022 Innovator of the Year for his contributions to diabetes research.

The award, which is given to a UVa faculty member or team of faculty researchers whose work is making a major impact on society, was given to Breton at a ceremony last Thursday. Breton is an associate professor in psychiatry and neurobehavioral sciences at UVa’s School of Medicine, according to the university’s media outlet UVA Today.

Breton is a named inventor of 27 U.S. patents, with some of his most notable work developed in collaboration with medical professor and Center for Diabetes Technology Director Boris Kovatchev. Together, Breton and Kovatchev invented an artificial pancreas that could monitor and automatically regulate a person’s blood glucose levels, according to UVA Today. In the process they created the first Food and Drug Administration-approved simulation for assessing insulin treatment strategies that could replace animal studies.

Despite all of his accomplishments, Breton told UVA Today that the work isn’t over.

“One of the glories of academic research is that we’re never done,” he said.