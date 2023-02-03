The University of Virginia honored faculty members throughout the university on Tuesday for their research and scholarship.

It was the fourth year of the annual Research Achievement Awards, held at the Boar’s Head Resort just outside of Charlottesville.

“We are glad to gather in person again to celebrate the achievements of our faculty in research, collaboration, mentorship and public-impact focused research,” UVa Vice President for Research Melur “Ram” Ramasubramanian said at the event, according to a university statement.

The Research Excellence Award honors faculty members who received their advanced degrees within the past 10 years that have generated high-quality scholarship. The award comes with $3,000 to support researchers’ work.

This year’s winners were Allison Bigelow, who’s focused on diversifying research methods in Latin American and Indigenous studies; Steven R. Caliari, who’s worked on designing biomaterials to understand the interplay between cells and their environments; and Katrina J. Debnam, whose research emphasizes reducing violence and improving educational and health outcomes for Black youth.

Meanwhile, the Distinguished Researcher Award recognizes faculty members who have made significant discoveries and are leaders in their field. The award also includes $3,000.

This year’s winners were Madhav V. Marathe, who researches the connection between human behavior and engineered systems; Steven R. Majewski, an expert on the Milky Way galaxy’s structure and evolution; Stephen S. Rich, who studies human genetics and complex diseases such as Type I diabetes; and Jie Sun, whose research focuses on viral infections such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and SARS-CoV-2.

The Research Collaboration Award, which recognizes a team of faculty researchers and comes with a $5,000 award, went to the team of 16 who established the Systems Analysis of Stress-Adapted Cancer Organelles. The team spans eight departments across the engineering and medicine schools and works to identify possible drug cures in cancers.

The $3,000 Research Mentor Award was given to pediatric gastroenterologist and hepatologist Sana Syed. Syed is passionate about improving equity and inclusion in health care and is the director of the Inspiring Diverse Researchers in Virginia program, according to a statement.

The Public Impact-Focused Research Award went to Bryan W. Berger, whose research involves developing biosensors to detect “forever chemicals” in water and soil. Berger has used his research in partnerships with historically marginalized groups such as the Mi’kmaq Nation and has also worked with activists and companies. That award also comes with a $3,000 grant.

For more information on the awards, visit https://research.virginia.edu/initiatives/research-achievement-awards.