UVa Health to release liens, judgments as part of new billing policies

The University of Virginia Health System will release liens and judgments filed against most middle- and lower-income patients and limit patients' financial liability for catastrophic medical care as part of new billing policies that focus on a patient’s ability to pay.

Health System officials also will create an ombudsman position to assist patients with disputes and redesign intake and appointment scheduling to inform patients about insurance coverage limits and financial assistance prior to treatment.

Under the new policies announced Monday, the Health System will remove liens and judgments for patients whose earnings are 400% or less of the federal poverty income level of $12,880 for a single person or $26,500 for a family of four.

That means a single person making as much as $51,520 or a family of four with $106,000 in income or less would see liens released.

“If there is an outstanding judgment on an individual, we will be working over the next year or year and a half to release all judgments,” said Doug Lischke, chief financial officer for UVa Health. “We don’t need the patients to do anything, other than maybe needing some information from a few. But for the most part, we will take care of it ourselves.”