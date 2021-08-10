UVa Health restricts visitors in wake of COVID wave

“Producing more virus and producing it sooner sets you up for super spreader events. It’s one of the reasons that the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] has gone back to recommending that we avoid crowds,” he said.

Petri said it’s unknown if the delta variant is more deadly than the alpha or original version of SAR-CoV-2 that causes the disease. Although cases have increased, the number of deaths has not increased by the same amount.

“I think it’s because we've done a good job of distributing vaccines to the elderly. About 80% of the elderly are now vaccinated, and age was the biggest risk of dying from COVID,” he said. “If you were 80 years old, you were 20 times more likely to die than if you were 50. When the vaccine was in short supply, nursing home residents, people in assisted living facilities and the elderly were prioritized, and we’re seeing the benefit of that.”

Petri said all viruses mutate. There are currently two dozen documented COVID-19 variants, according to the World Health Organization. Not all mutations make the virus deadlier or easier to catch, however.

For delta, there are several mutations in the spike protein that make it more efficient at spreading. Spike proteins connect to human cells so that the virus can invade the cell and use it to replicate.