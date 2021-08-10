UVa Health restricts visitors in wake of COVID wave

With COVID-19 cases rising, the University of Virginia Health System will begin restricting visitors and visiting hours at the Medical Center and clinics beginning Thursday.
The Health System has made several changes in visitor accommodation since March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest move comes as the delta variant of COVID gains more traction in the commonwealth.
“We do want our patients to have their family members and their loved ones with them. That is a fundamental part of patients getting better,” said Bush Bell, patient experience officer for UVa Health. “But we don’t want to put our staff, other patients or other visitors at risk and we’re trying to strike a balance.”
According to Virginia Department of Health, COVID-19 cases across the state rose from a seven-day average of 60 per 100,000 people on June 20 to 1,306 per 100,000 people on Aug. 3.
In the Blue Ridge Health District, which includes most of the Charlottesville area, there was an average of two cases per 100,000 people in a seven-day period as of June and 25 cases as of Aug. 3.
The figures led UVa Health officials to take the extra precautions.
Patients will be limited to two visitors 12 or older at their bedsides between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. under the new restrictions. Other visitors may wait in lounges, lobbies and other public spaces. All visitors are required to wear masks, even at bedsides.
The two-visitor rule applies to all procedural areas and the emergency department. Mothers in labor may have two visitors 24 hours a day. Only one visitor per patient will be allowed in outpatient clinic areas.
Clergy visiting inpatients will be allowed in addition to two other visitors. Patients under investigation for COVID-19 and COVID-19-positive patients may not have visitors except for end-of- life situations or if they are pediatric patients. Exemptions may be allowed for patients with cognitive, behavioral or other special needs.
All visitors must be symptom-free and COVID-19-negative before entering UVa Health facilities and wear a mask at all times.
“Throughout the pandemic, we have adjusted visitor guidelines based on case counts and medical advice, and most recently we had a fairly open visitor policy,” Bell said. “At one point last spring, we didn’t allow any visitors. We know our patients value having family members and loved ones with them and that being in a hospital can be a traumatic time.”
The increase in COVID cases is believed to be related to the delta variant. The variant produces more infectious particles than the alpha variant, formerly known as the British variant. That makes the virus easier to catch and to spread.
“It looks like you get about 1,000 times more virus produced when you’re infected with delta than with alpha, and it shows up sooner, like about day four to maybe day six after being infected,” said Dr. William Petri, chief of infectious diseases and international health at UVa Health.
“Producing more virus and producing it sooner sets you up for super spreader events. It’s one of the reasons that the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] has gone back to recommending that we avoid crowds,” he said.
Petri said it’s unknown if the delta variant is more deadly than the alpha or original version of SAR-CoV-2 that causes the disease. Although cases have increased, the number of deaths has not increased by the same amount.
“I think it’s because we've done a good job of distributing vaccines to the elderly. About 80% of the elderly are now vaccinated, and age was the biggest risk of dying from COVID,” he said. “If you were 80 years old, you were 20 times more likely to die than if you were 50. When the vaccine was in short supply, nursing home residents, people in assisted living facilities and the elderly were prioritized, and we’re seeing the benefit of that.”
Petri said all viruses mutate. There are currently two dozen documented COVID-19 variants, according to the World Health Organization. Not all mutations make the virus deadlier or easier to catch, however.
For delta, there are several mutations in the spike protein that make it more efficient at spreading. Spike proteins connect to human cells so that the virus can invade the cell and use it to replicate.
“The spike-like protein on the delta variant has eight different mutations in it and a lot of them we can understand because it helps the virus bind tighter [to human cells]," Petri said. "Some of the areas of the virus have mutated where antibodies bind to them and that’s why the vaccines are not quite as effective as they were with alpha and the original variants."
“There are mutations elsewhere in the delta variant and some of the thoughts are that they just make the machine work better and faster,” Petri said. “Coronaviruses as a group have a proofreader in them that acts like a spell checker. The virus can’t afford to make too many mutations because it can become weak, so it’s always checking for that.”
The more people a virus infects, the more it can replicate and the more it can mutate to become more efficient.
“We’re going to see new variants arise in the U.S. The only question is, will they be more transmissible or more deadly?” Petri said.
Petri noted that most of the people currently transmitting the virus are between 15 and 50 years old. He said wearing masks and getting vaccinated are effective methods of avoiding getting sick or giving the illness to others.
“The take-home is if you are vaccinated, you are in really good shape and I wouldn’t lose too much sleep about getting the variant,” he said. “You can rest assured that the vaccine works tremendously well to keep you from having to go to the hospital, but you can spread it to others even if you don’t know you have it. That’s why it behooves us to mask when we’re indoors and avoid crowds.”