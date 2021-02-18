 Skip to main content
UVa Health looking to buy out partner in three hospitals, medical facilities
Culpeper Medical Center

CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT FILE

The University of Virginia Health System is in negotiations to buy out partner Novant Health's stake in the Culpeper Medical Center, among other facilities.

The University of Virginia Health System is in negotiations to buy outright the Northern Virginia and Culpeper hospitals and facilities that it currently owns in partnership with Novant Health.

Currently, UVa owns 40% of the Novant Health UVA Health System. Under the proposed ownership agreement the two businesses are working on, UVa would own 100% of facilities and assets now part of the joint operating company, according to a news release.

That would give UVa Health control over the Culpeper Medical Center, Haymarket Medical Center and Prince William Medical Center. The move would give UVa an additional 260 inpatient beds, bringing its total to more than 1,000 beds.

The joint corporation also owns and operates urgent care centers, imaging centers, family and specialist doctors’ offices and physical therapy and rehab centers in the northern part of the state.

Details of the agreement will be released in the future, the release said. The purchase is subject to regulatory approvals. Both organizations are eyeing July 1 as the target date to finalize contracts.

UVa and Novant formed the joint corporation in 2016.

“Together, Novant Health and UVa Health have determined that having a single owner is the best way to provide exceptional care in the communities that the system serves,” Carl S. Armato, Novant Health’s president and chief executive officer, said in a prepared statement.

The buyout follows UVa’s 2030 strategic plan, officials said.

Novant is based in North Carolina and runs hospitals, doctor’s offices, urgent clinics and other medical services throughout that state.

