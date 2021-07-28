UVa Health increases cooperation with Lynchburg-based Centra

The University of Virginia Health System is increasing its collaboration with a Lynchburg-based health care organization to expand cooperation in cancer and transplant treatments, officials announced Wednesday.
UVa Health will work with Centra Health to provide patients from Lynchburg to Danville expertise in blood cell disorders and kidney transplant processes and to combine physician recruitment efforts.
According to information from UVa Health, the two systems will “collaborate on the recruitment of specialist physicians in certain clinical specialties” with doctors from both systems sharing expertise and offering some telemedicine services.
Centra has more than 8,100 employees, 500 providers and physicians and a medical staff of nearly 800 serving in 50 locations, according to Centra’s website. Its patient base is drawn from a population of about 500,000 and it is the dominant critical medical service provider in its area, with net system revenues of $1.2 billion in 2020.
“I am excited to forge this strategic alliance with Centra, allowing UVa Health to continue to scale our ability to care for more patients closer to where they live,” Dr. Craig Kent, UVa Health's CEO ,said in a prepared statement.
“This alliance will enable our clinical experts to partner with local physicians, providing patients with the most innovative treatments available,” he said.
Currently, UVa and Centra work together on high-risk pregnancies, gynecology-oncology, telestroke and dialysis programs.
“UVa Health is a leading academic medical center, and whilst it is relatively near Lynchburg, we know that patients want access to the most advanced care as close to home as possible,” Richard Tugman, Centra’s interim CEO, said in his prepared statement.
“Through the power of this clinical affiliation, our two health systems will achieve the best care possible in the right location,” he said. “Moreover, our patients and providers will benefit from this shared experience and expertise.”
Leaders of both organizations will work together on the expanded projects and explore other potential areas of collaboration.
Centra was created in 1987 through the merger of Lynchburg General Hospital and Virginia Baptist Hospitals. Farmville’s Southside Community Hospital became part of its network in 2006. In 2014, the system acquired Bedford Memorial Hospital, according to the company’s website.
Centra also owns and operates a long-term acute care hospital, a regional standalone emergency department and health and rehabilitation centers.
Its Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center opened in 2008. Its nursing school offers four nursing programs, including a registered nurse/bachelor of science degree; an associate's degree in nursing; a practical nursing program; and a nurse aide education program.
The Centra Foundation was established in 1993 to develop and direct resources for the company and currently manages $30 million in endowed assets with a total net asset portfolio of $85 million, according to the website.
Centra also owns and operates Piedmont Community Health Plan Inc., a for-profit company and parent organization of health insurance company Piedmont Community Healthcare Inc., as well as a Piedmont Community Healthcare HMO Inc.
The increased collaboration expands UVa Health’s influence. Earlier this month, UVa Health finalized the outright purchase of a joint operation it had with Novant Health, buying out Novant’s 60% ownership. That gave UVa Health ownership of Culpeper Medical Center, Haymarket Medical Center, Prince William Medical Center and several physician practices and clinics.