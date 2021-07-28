UVa Health increases cooperation with Lynchburg-based Centra

The University of Virginia Health System is increasing its collaboration with a Lynchburg-based health care organization to expand cooperation in cancer and transplant treatments, officials announced Wednesday.

UVa Health will work with Centra Health to provide patients from Lynchburg to Danville expertise in blood cell disorders and kidney transplant processes and to combine physician recruitment efforts.

According to information from UVa Health, the two systems will “collaborate on the recruitment of specialist physicians in certain clinical specialties” with doctors from both systems sharing expertise and offering some telemedicine services.

Centra has more than 8,100 employees, 500 providers and physicians and a medical staff of nearly 800 serving in 50 locations, according to Centra’s website. Its patient base is drawn from a population of about 500,000 and it is the dominant critical medical service provider in its area, with net system revenues of $1.2 billion in 2020.

“I am excited to forge this strategic alliance with Centra, allowing UVa Health to continue to scale our ability to care for more patients closer to where they live,” Dr. Craig Kent, UVa Health's CEO ,said in a prepared statement.