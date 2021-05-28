UVa Health facilities to allow more visitors as COVID cases decline

The new rules loosen restrictions on visitors that have been in place since April. Those restrictions were a relaxation of rules set in February. During a surge in cases in January, hospital officials all but banned visitors from the Medical Center.

The hospital first cracked down on visitation on March 22, 2020, when it banned visitors from bedsides, except in maternity units and end-of-life situations. It also limited outpatient visitors to one designated person.

The restrictions were eased during the fall but were put back in place in January.

Although the current restrictions will be eased, the visitation rules fall short of pre-pandemic visitation allowances.

“Where you see limits of one or two people, prior to the pandemic, patients could have as many with them as they wanted, providing it didn’t interfere with care,” Bell said. “We’re not there, yet. If we see COVID returning — and we’re monitoring all the data around that — we’d return to a more restrictive policy to keep our patients and staff safe.”

The opposite also applies, he noted.

“Hopefully, at some point, we’ll return to normal operations, but we can’t predict exactly where we’re going,” he said.