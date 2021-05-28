UVa Health facilities to allow more visitors as COVID cases decline

Reductions in COVID-19 cases and increased vaccination rates have led University of Virginia Medical Center officials to ease restrictions on the number of visitors allowed to see patients, officials announced Friday.
As of Tuesday, patients will be allowed more than one bedside visitor, and overnight visitors will again be permitted. Changes also will apply to visitors in procedural areas, the emergency department, outpatient clinics and transitional care.
“Patients will now be able to have two visitors at their bedside and those visitors can change throughout their stay,” said Bush Bell, administrator of hospitality and support services for the UVa Medical Center. “And a care partner is now able to stay the night to provide 24 hours of support.”
In procedural areas and in the emergency department, patients may have two visitors. Outpatient clinics will allow one visitor per patient, and the transitional care hospital will allow two visitors at the bedside between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. and one designated person may stay overnight.
“We’re very excited about this,” Bell said. “Just as an aside, our staff is also very excited about this because they have missed the opportunity to interact with patients' loved ones and the ability to provide that support.”
The new regulations will be posted Tuesday at uvahealth.com. Until then, the more current restrictive policies remain in place.
The new rules loosen restrictions on visitors that have been in place since April. Those restrictions were a relaxation of rules set in February. During a surge in cases in January, hospital officials all but banned visitors from the Medical Center.
The hospital first cracked down on visitation on March 22, 2020, when it banned visitors from bedsides, except in maternity units and end-of-life situations. It also limited outpatient visitors to one designated person.
The restrictions were eased during the fall but were put back in place in January.
Although the current restrictions will be eased, the visitation rules fall short of pre-pandemic visitation allowances.
“Where you see limits of one or two people, prior to the pandemic, patients could have as many with them as they wanted, providing it didn’t interfere with care,” Bell said. “We’re not there, yet. If we see COVID returning — and we’re monitoring all the data around that — we’d return to a more restrictive policy to keep our patients and staff safe.”
The opposite also applies, he noted.
“Hopefully, at some point, we’ll return to normal operations, but we can’t predict exactly where we’re going,” he said.
During a weekly virtual press conference Friday morning, hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Reid Adams said the Medical Center now has fewer than 20 patients in its COVID-19 ward and intensive care unit on a daily basis. Although it’s seen a steady decline in daily patient population, new cases are still being admitted, he said.
Dr. Costi Sifri, director of hospital epidemiology, said the steady population is an indication that the pandemic is still among us.
“We still see serious infections, and the frustration is that those are preventable by vaccination,” Sifri said. “The pandemic is not over. We’re still in the middle of it. Please don’t go out and buy the book that tells about the history of the pandemic. The virus isn’t through with us yet.”
Sifri said there is no way to know when visitation will return to normal or when the virus will be tamed enough to allow that to happen.
“As we monitor COVID in the community and determine it is safe to do so, we’d return to our normal policies for visitors,” he said. “COVID has not gone away, completely. We still have patients being admitted to the hospital with COVID and COVID is being transmitted in the community, and we can’t predict what will happen in two or three months.”