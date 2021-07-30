UVa Health employee COVID vaccination rate lags that of academic division

Variants of concern are more easily transmitted than the original strain, while those of interest could possibly fall into the same category.

Variants of concern include alpha, from Great Britain; beta, from South Africa; gamma, from Brazil; and delta, from India.

Variants of interest include eta, which was found in several countries; iota, from the U.S.; kappa, from India; and lambda, from Peru.

There are 16 variants to be monitored, including epsilon, from the U.S.; zeta, from Brazil; and theta, from the Philippines, which were downgraded from variants of interest.

The CDC said studies in Canada, Singapore and Scotland showed the delta variant is more contagious and likely causes more severe illness in the unvaccinated population than the other variants in circulation.

Dr. Patrick Jackson, an infectious disease expert at UVa, said the delta variant has changed the virus game.

“In May and the early part of June, I think we thought we were really seeing the tail end of COVID-19. We thought we’d get to the point where it would be a routine infection that we’d have to deal with on an ongoing basis, but it would never be an emergency again,” he said at Friday's press conference.