UVa group sending care packages you can dance to

Picking a package is easy. First, determine what you want to send, say perhaps "Escape (The Pina Colada Song)." Go to the organization’s website at musiccarepackage.com and click on the order tab and follow the directions.

The request will be put on a list and participating musicians will record the song and send it out via the internet, or play it on Grounds.

“We have a bunch of different musicians who play different instruments and in different styles,” Merril said. “I’m sure there are some things we probably can’t do, but I think we have some talented people who can play just about anything.”

A virtual music care package runs $10. An in-person package costs $30. The money is split equally between University Records and the Charlottesville Emergency Relief Fund for Artists.

Sponsored by New City Arts and The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, the fund had provided more than $48,000 to 167 area artists as of Sept. 10. The artists live in Charlottesville or Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, or Nelson counties.

“We know the entire community is hurting during [the pandemic] and especially the artist community, and we wanted to do something for those who can no longer make their living,” Merril said. “The fund has done a lot to help artists in the area.”