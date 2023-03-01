Five graduate students in the University of Virginia's School of Architecture have advanced to the finals of the Urban Land Institute’s 21st annual Hines Student Competition for creating a plan to restore wetlands in one the most storied cities in the country.

The Hines competition invites graduate students to form multidisciplinary teams and create a plan to improve a North American city for a winning prize of $50,000. The UVa team chose an area of Charleston, S.C. called North Charleston, home to Clemson University's innovation campus, Clemson in Charleston.

Between Jan. 9 and Jan. 23, Vishal Jayan, James Williams, Andre Rezaie, John Ward, and Chinar Ravindra Balsaraf began creating a 1.6 million square-foot, $850 million mixed-used development called “The Quilt” to restore wetlands, plant new trees and build rain gardens to push water to the river near Clemson in Charleston while bringing life to the Cooper River waterfront.

“What was interesting for us was how the site is situated,” Jayan said. “It’s at the intersection of a railroad and a creek, which has its own ecological challenges in terms of addressing climate change, flood levels rising, water levels rising and extreme weather events. That waterfront was historically an industrial waterfront with limited access to water, so our project was about creating access to the waterfront as a public space for the people living in the vicinity.”

On Feb. 23, the Urban Land Institute, a cross-disciplinary global network of real estate and land use experts announced that “The Quilt” team from UVa had been selected as finalists from a pool of 84 teams across 39 universities in the United States, Canada and India.

“The Quilt” team chose its name because its plan is designed as several initiatives, goals, purposes and activities that will weave themselves together like a quilt, Jayan said.

With a group of graduate students studying urban planning, landscape architecture and economics, the team chose to operate under three pillars of community, ecology, and connectivity by designing a series of landscaped, pedestrian-friendly areas that act as a sponge protecting the North Charleston community from the escalating threat of inundation.

The “sponge,” as the team calls is, refers to the wetlands on the coast of the Cooper River in Charleston. Wetlands are locations where the land is completely covered by salt or fresh water. These wetlands operate as their own distinct ecosystems with unique plant and wildlife.

Group members said they designed “The Quilt” to be accessible for eco-friendly modes of transportation like biking or public transit in an effort to preserve those wetlands and the surrounding North Charleston community.

“We also looked into the history of Charleston and got ourselves familiar with the area,” said Ward, a Greenville, S.C. native and Clemson alumnus. “We looked at the unique building style that Charleston has as well as the great connections that the people there have with the water. The first thing we did was look to see where there was a lack of water access along out site and how we could create ways to solve this problem. Our design developed from those two aspects: the logical and how to connect people back to the water.”

Hines competition rules prohibit Jayan, Williams, Rezaie, Ward and Ravindra from interacting with Charleston community members unless they are chosen when the institute announces the winning team on April 6, after the finalists make a closing presentation. However, the team will have the opportunity to visit the site in Charleston on March 24.

According to the Urban Land Institute website, there is “no expectation” that anyone apply the plans that the submitted to the actual site. The competition is designed to foster forward-thinking ideas.

Although the UVa team is not required to take its ideas to Charleston, the students are confident that their plan could improve any coastal city in North America.

“The analysis of wetland conditions that we did in Charleston can also be repeated in other coastal regions like Virginia - basically anywhere along the coast,” Rezaie said.

The team members will be putting the final touches on their presentations and sharing them with mentors and advisors as they prepare to present in front of the Hines competition jury next month.