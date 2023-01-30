UVa fraternity and sorority chapters to continue operations after hazing verdict

Two student organizations will be allowed to continue operations at the University of Virginia after they were found guilty of hazing last year, according to the student-run judiciary body that investigates reported violations.

The University Judiciary Committee is currently digging through another 22 cases on its docket after the group postponed hearings in the wake of the Nov. 13 shooting on Grounds that left to the deaths of three student-athletes.

The university found fraternity Theta Tau and sorority Delta Delta Delta guilty of hazing back in July. While severe hazing may result in suspension or termination of a chapter’s agreement with UVa, others are referred to the student judiciary committee for adjudication. Both Theta Tau and Tri Delta were referred to the committee.

The two Greek chapters were permitted to continue operating and recruiting on campus even after pleading guilty so long as they implemented measures to prevent future hazing.

Theta Tau, which is classified as a contracted independent organization as it is a professional engineering fraternity, pleaded guilty to hazing after an investigation found the chapter had required new members to complete financial favors for brothers, such as purchasing coffee or swiping them into dining halls. Those who didn’t comply were assigned derogatory nicknames or asked to collect signatures for a fake petition, according to a UVa report.

The Theta Tau chapter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress on Monday.

Daniel Tohti, a third-year engineering student, was president of Theta Tau during the judiciary committee trial but has since stepped down. Tohti told the Cavalier Daily student newspaper that those responsible for the hazing were removed from their leadership posts or removed from the fraternity entirely.

“Since the trial, we have learned a lot through this process about responsibility and have been making great efforts to improve our fraternity and the recruitment process,” Tohti said. “We believe that Theta Tau is now in a better position than it has ever been and are very excited for the new member class to join us.”

The Tri Delta sorority chapter pleaded guilty to hazing after an investigation found that it had hosted an event called “The Scare” in February of 2022. During the event, new sisters were gathered to watch a presentation on current members, according to a university report. A sister of the sorority then announced that someone had reported Tri Delta for an alcohol violation. The sister then took photos of the new members and demanded they admit who made the report. Later on in the event, the same sister returned to the room and admitted that the announcement was a ploy to scare the pledges.

Tri Delta has been sanctioned to a probationary period that is to last until Oct. 14, 2025. During that period, the sorority chapter is not suspended but will risk suspension for at least one semester if it returns to the committee for another violation.

In order to continue its operations, Tri Delta is also required to create a hazing prevention leadership position, create and maintain an internal chapter disciplinary record, notify all chapter and national organization members of the trial outcome, submit a planned pledge process for approval and conduct an alcohol outreach event with at least 75% of members in attendance, according to the judiciary committee.

The Tri Delta chapter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress.

Emily Zucker, chapter president of Tri Delta and a fourth-year student, told the Cavalier Daily the sorority will use the verdict as a chance to reflect on the current practices of the sorority chapter and Greek organizations as a whole.

“Our chapter has focused on education around risk issues such as hazing as well as an examination of traditions within the Greek community that do not portray our values,” Zucker said. “We are working collaboratively as a chapter and within the University community to be catalysts for change and improvement.”

The student judiciary has reviewed reported cases for the period between June 1, 2022, and Jan. 1, 2023.

Among the total cases that the committee has reviewed for that period, 50% were violations of university policy and 50% were violations of the law. About 87% of those cases has resulted in a guilty plea or verdict.

The University Judiciary Committee comprises 110 students representing the university’s 13 schools. Once the committee receives a report of a university policy or law violation, it conducts an investigation into the claims of the report. If the committee finds the accused organization or individual guilty, it schedules a trial or hearing panel for adjudication.

Members of the university community can report law or university policy violations directly to the judiciary committee or use Just Report It, UVa’s online system for reporting policy violations, threats and harassment.