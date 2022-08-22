UVa fighting college student food insecurity with pantry network on Grounds

Nationally, one in three undergraduate college students suffers from food insecurity during the academic year. The University of Virginia is not so different.

Across the nation, 34 percent of college students are going hungry, not getting well-balanced meals or choosing between paying a bill and paying for groceries, according to a survey by Temple University’s Hope Center.

In March 2020, UVa’s Office of Health Promotion conducted a health assessment survey given to a representative group of students and found that 33 percent of undergraduate students experienced some form of food insecurity in the last 30 days - a nine percent increase from the 2019 results.

The highest number of affected UVa students within the 33 percent were responses from LGBTQ+ and Third Year students.

A student-run initiative is using the University’s extensive resources to come to feed the UVa community. The Community Food Pantry (CFP) offers food supplies and hygiene products to University students and staff right from the Student Activities Center in Newcomb Hall on Central Grounds.

“It’s no questions asked. You don’t have to prove that you need help to supplement your grocery budget.” said Kaitlyn Parks, a graduate fellow for the CFP and student at the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy. “ It’s open to anybody [at UVa] and we keep all sorts of staple items.”

University students, staff and faculty can shop for deli meat, fresh produce when available, single-serve soups and pasta, canned vegetables, shelf-stable items like rice and pasta and snacks as well as shampoo, conditioner, deodorant and more. Staff and students can collect as much food as they want any time the Newcomb building is open.

The pantry network expands beyond storage. The University’s sustainability organizations are strong partners with the CFP. Morven’s Kitchen Garden within UVa’s Sustainability Lab donates organically-grown produce, while UVa Sustainability's Student Garden supplies fresh and in-season produce throughout the fall and spring.

With local ties beyond the UVa community, CFP partnered with the Charlottesville-based Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, which supplies free and discounted food in bulk for as little as two cents per pound. The bank also supplies fresh produce to the pantry for free.

Newcomb is an ideal location for the resource because it is open from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m., longer than any other dining hall on Grounds, allowing students free early-morning or late-night meal options when most University buildings and businesses are closed.

Student food insecurity is not necessarily feeling physical hunger, although that is one example of the struggle. It can also look like only eating one meal per day, eating heavily processed foods, lacking fruits and vegetables in one’s diet or choosing between food and other necessities.

Newcomb Hall is also home to the LGBTQ Center and the Multicultural Student Center among other student-run entities.

The CFP door is locked at all times, so visitors must bring their UVa academic or staff ID card to scan upon entry.

Founded as a program of the UVa Student Council in 2018, the CFP now operates under the Office of Student Affairs.

“UVa does not always provide adequate support,” said Cecilia Cain, Student Body President for the 2022-23 school year. “So, students took it upon themselves to support each other.”

In the four years since launching the Newcomb food pantry, students have spread the resources at the starter location to include a network of satellite pantries in different areas of the Grounds at UVa. With four more locations, the food and self-care resources are more accessible to graduate students who do not travel to Central Grounds as often as undergraduate students.

Satellite pantries are similar to the CFP’s primary location in Newcomb Hall but on a smaller scale. The locations in the School of Engineering and the Maxine Platzer Lynne Women’s Center are equipped with, both, food and hygiene options. At the same time, the pantries in the Schools of Education and Nursing are designed for short-term support and do not contain hygiene products.

During the 2021-22 academic year the pantry network served 2,317 staff, faculty and student visitors, more than half of whom were Fourth Year undergraduates.

All pantries housed in academic buildings abide by the hours of that location.

The CFP is always accepting donations of non-perishable items like canned goods and snacks, fresh produce, hygiene products and bottled water. Donations can be dropped off right outside of the pantry door at the Student Activities Center in Newcomb Hall.

Along with support from Student Affairs, CFP is a member of Swipe Out Hunger, a non-profit organization that partners with higher education institutions across the country to end student hunger. The organization supports the UVa pantry network with funding and guidance in establishing anti-hunger programs.