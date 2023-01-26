UVa facilities apprentices graduate

After completing their training last year, 11 apprentices celebrated their graduation from the University of Virginia Facilities Management Apprenticeship Program in a ceremony at the Rotunda on Thursday.

Among the class of 2022 graduates, electrical graduates Brittany Collier and Jalisa Stinnie are the 16th and 17th women to graduate from the program, which has graduated about 230 apprentices to date. Stinnie is the first woman of color to graduate from the electrical specialization in the program’s history.

“Everybody knows that the trades are pretty male-dominated professions,” said UVa Senior Vice President of Operations Colette Sheehy. “But we are making good strides, I think.”

Others who graduated on Thursday included Cameron Sellers, Trevor Herring, Benjamin Melugin, James Simmons, James "Matthew" Taylor, Jonathan Taylor, Rene Teran Vazquez, Zouzek Abdalhusain and Tim Simonin.

Although the apprentices completed their studies last year, Thursday presented the first opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments at UVa.

Last year, Facilities Management postponed the graduation, which was originally scheduled to take place in the days after the tragic Nov. 13 shooting at the university, to give the community “time and space to heal,” a spokeswoman for Facilities Management said in a statement.

The maintenance, housekeeping and landscaping body of UVa also postponed the state agency’s 40th-anniversary celebration for the same reason, which has since been rescheduled for April 11.

Since 1982, the program has been training up to 15 new apprentices each year in the plumbing, electrical, carpentry, masonry, plastering and heating, ventilation and air conditioning trades. Apprentices graduate from the four-year program with 4,000 hours of on-the-job experience in their specialized trade. Apprentices train on the job with licensed professionals who manage the facilities at UVa and the Health System.

This class was divided into six HVAC, three electrical and two plumbing graduates.

“The first graduating class included 19 apprentices who still work for UVa today,” said Marcus Klaton, UVa utilities supervisor and 2019 apprenticeship graduate. “The program has been making changes to the … leadership and structure throughout its decadeslong tenure, but there is one constant: its unfailing commitment to providing education and training to the future tradespeople in service to our university and surrounding community.”

Eligible applicants must be “able to meet the physical requirements for their prospective trades” and have a high school diploma or GED certificate by their start date, according to the Facilities Management website.

The apprentices have been considered UVa employees during their four-year training and will continue employment with the university, Facilities Management spokeswoman Jane Centofante said.