UVa extends test score waiver for two more years
UVa extends test score waiver for two more years

Students applying to the University of Virginia over the next two years will not have to submit either ACT or SAT scores.

The decision, announced Friday, extends a policy first implemented in June for those who applied this past fall. Several other universities also have eliminated the requirement for standardized test scores during the pandemic, which disrupted the administration of the tests.

UVa President Jim Ryan said in a news release that the decision was a humane response to one pressure prospective students are facing.

“We want students to focus on things they can control: doing their best in school; cultivating their curiosity; contributing to their families, schools and communities,” Ryan said. “In a moment where so many things are uncertain, we hope this decision makes the admissions process more accessible and equitable for students who are considering the University of Virginia.”  

With the pandemic still raging across the country, UVa officials said the cancellation of future testing dates for the ACT or the SAT is likely.

“We will spend the next two years studying the use of standardized testing to determine the extent to which these tests are fair and equitable for all students and reliable indicators of student academic success at UVa,” Dean of Admission Greg Robert said in the release.

Students who want to include their test scores as part of their application may do so, but those who don’t won’t be at a disadvantage, according to UVa.

Jim Ryan

Ryan
