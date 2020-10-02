UVa: Expletives on Lawn door signs is protected free speech

Others wrote to administrators to protest their inaction.

“I am not sure you fully appreciate the intensity of the feelings that many of us alumni share,” wrote alumnus Aubrey M. Daniel III, in a letter to Ryan earlier this week. “The Lawn is a place of honor to which [the student] brought dishonor. The university historically has been a place of honor which she has dishonored.”

Daniel, who successfully prosecuted U.S. Army Lt. William L. Calley Jr. for the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam War, had his letter reprinted in the Virginia politics blog Bacon’s Rebellion.

Daniel noted in his letter that Monticello and the UVa Academical Village are listed by the United Nations as world heritage sites. He said the doors on the Lawn are part of that site and were not designed to be “ugly billboards.”

“It is a ridiculous proposition to suggest that the First Amendment of the United States Constitution prohibits the university from maintaining and protecting the architectural beauty and harmony of the buildings on the Lawn,” he wrote.

Daniel said the writing on the door does not rise to the university’s standards of discourse that "free exchange of ideas must be civil, respectful, courteous, and orderly."