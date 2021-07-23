UVa expert: High vaccination rate should stall possible surge from new COVID variant

“In Peru, where it was first identified, the population is largely not vaccinated. In that situation, there’s very little in the way of barriers to transmission,” he said. “It’s hard to know what’s occurring if things like wearing masks and social distancing are not being practiced. It may just be that it’s the variant that’s there and, with no barriers in place, we’re seeing more of it.”

If it seems like there is an entire alphabet full of virus variants, it’s because there is. The World Health Organization is using Greek letters to name COVID-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus variants.

Earlier this year, WHO convened a group of scientists and experts in nomenclature and communication to find an easy way to label variants that didn’t cast aspersions and stigmatize the countries or regions in which they are discovered.

WHO also has divided the variants into two classifications — variants of concern and variants of interest. Those listed as of concern have been shown to be more easily transmitted than the original strain. Those of interest could possibly fall into the same category.

Variants of concern that have been identified so far include alpha, from Great Britain; beta, from South Africa; gamma, from Brazil; and delta, from India.