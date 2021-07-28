UVa engineering student sees Alderman Library construction from top to bottom

She’s gone from wondering why bridges stayed up in the air to studying pits of concrete in the ground.
Sarah Besecker, a rising third-year University of Virginia engineering student, is getting first-hand knowledge of the highs and lows of civil engineering while serving as a summer intern with Sweden-based contractor Skanska.
The company is directing the extensive remodeling of UVa’s Alderman Library, including demolishing the late-1960s addition and replacing it with a 125,000-square-foot, six-story addition. It is expected to be finished by the end of 2022.
For Besecker, being an intern on the library project is a pretty cool deal. It just happens to be one of her favorite buildings.
“I always enjoyed studying in the fourth floor records room when I first came to UVa,” she recalled, sitting on a bench just outside the library worksite, a hard hat in hand and her high-visibility vest doing its job.
“Working inside, you can see how the library changed in the last 80 years to accommodate newer technology and all that’s gone on. The reference room is cool because on the walls you can see the levels and colors of paint. There’s the original paint and you can see the next layers as they had to lower the ceiling over the years to make room for more systems like fire suppression,” she said.
“It makes you realize how much the library needs the renovations to meet the requirement of [the Americans with Disabilities Act], fire suppression, computers and all that’s going in now,” she said.
Besecker, 20, has been on the job since shortly after she got the internship in November. As early as January, she was visiting the site on her walk between classes to see the process from the get-go.
She watched the demolition. She watched the preparation. She’s now involved in the renovation.
She’s been from the top to the bottom of the library, operating the tower crane looming over it and writing a case study of the underpinning pits dug beneath the building and filled with concrete to hold it in place during renovation.
“They’re digging below the existing building and they have to support it or it will cave in. Underpinning is when they dig a pit and place concrete in it as a support foundation,” she said. “There are 41 pits, and it’s a very extensive process that’s been going on for a few months already. We’re just wrapping up now. I’ve been tracking the schedule for that and each component of placing each pit, the different days it takes for that, and to see how that’s going.”
The case study is a great opportunity for Besecker to gain knowledge.
“For most civil engineers, you’re never going to do a job this big with this much underpinning, this much complexity or the number of crews and teams that are on site,” said Shane Wood, Skanska’s project manager for the library and the person who hired Besecker for the internship.
“I assigned her the case study because when you have a situation like this, you need to learn it inside out. You don’t see this situation very often, so you want to be able to pull all that information out 10 or 15 years from now, if you need it,” he said. “This is my second underpinning and I will probably never see another one this large. I mean, when do you get to do underpinning where you have to support the entire building, except maybe in New York City?”
For Besecker, the internship has fed her passion for engineering, a passion that has been around since childhood. The Chantilly native still recalls riding over bridges as a child and wondering how they stayed up.
“I wondered what it was that made them not fall down, especially when we’d drive on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. That’s so long and goes on so far that it made me wonder how it stayed up,” she said. “Growing up in Northern Virginia, there was so much development going on that every week we’d drive by the same project and I got to see it develop and grow and progress from an empty lot to a building.”
While some kids dream of joining a police force, playing major league ball or acting in the Klieg light’s white glare, Besecker dreamed of engineering.
“I’ve always thought I wanted to go into engineering. I was interested first in aerospace engineering and I realized as I got older I was more interested in civil engineering, in construction,” she said. “My family has been really supportive of whatever I’m interested in and they made sure I had resources available for whatever I was interested in.”
The internship has helped.
“It’s definitely made me more interesting in construction. I hadn’t that much experience in construction because most of my classes have been number-based, like how you calculate the forces involved in building and stuff like that, which is another aspect of the building process,” she said. “It’s increased my interest in going into the construction management side of things.”
Besecker was one of four UVa engineering students up for the internship, Wood said.
“We landed on Sarah mainly because of her attitude, her willingness and the excitement she has for engineering,” he said. “Anyone we would have gone with would have been fantastic, but she stood out.”
Wood said Skanska makes an effort to recruit diverse staff and employees and having women in construction is important to the company and to him.
“I make it a point to try and hire women for interns in the industry because construction is still mainly male-dominated and it’s important to bring more women in,” he said. “I think sometimes females don’t believe there’s a place for them in construction, but construction needs them.”
Besecker said the crews, the subcontractors and the managers have been welcoming.
“You hear about women having problems and I totally believe it, but I’ve had no issues being female on site,” she said. “Everyone has been welcoming and so nice and I genuinely feel super comfortable here. If there was an issue, I know it would be addressed, but everyone has welcomed me and wants me to get experience.”
Wood said that after Besecker was awarded the summer internship, he encouraged her to drop by the site, don a hard hat and get to know the project and the people before the end of the school year.
“I told her she was coming out in January because we were doing a ton of civil engineering stuff and we’re going into the ground and if you wait to show up in May, you’re going to miss all of that,” he said. “She came by a lot and got her feet wet and it wasn’t such a shock when she came on in May. It helped build the vocabulary and understanding all of the pieces.”
Besecker said anyone interested in going into engineering, especially young women, needs to take a chance and go for it.
“You have to know what you want and be ready to go and get it. You have to really own what you’re doing. It’s fine to ask questions. I ask questions all the time,” she said. “Get experience and exposure to problem solving, whether it’s through local camps, after-school clubs or classes. We’re lucky to have the internet to help get exposure to resources you may not otherwise have access to.”
One thing Besecker really likes about working on the Alderman Library project is the legacy she will leave behind.
“A lot of people say join student clubs or organizations to impact the university and Grounds, but this is pretty cool because I’m making a contribution and having an impact on the future,” she said. “My impact on Grounds will be working on the library, something students will get use out of for another hundred years.”