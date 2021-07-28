UVa engineering student sees Alderman Library construction from top to bottom

“I assigned her the case study because when you have a situation like this, you need to learn it inside out. You don’t see this situation very often, so you want to be able to pull all that information out 10 or 15 years from now, if you need it,” he said. “This is my second underpinning and I will probably never see another one this large. I mean, when do you get to do underpinning where you have to support the entire building, except maybe in New York City?”

For Besecker, the internship has fed her passion for engineering, a passion that has been around since childhood. The Chantilly native still recalls riding over bridges as a child and wondering how they stayed up.

“I wondered what it was that made them not fall down, especially when we’d drive on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. That’s so long and goes on so far that it made me wonder how it stayed up,” she said. “Growing up in Northern Virginia, there was so much development going on that every week we’d drive by the same project and I got to see it develop and grow and progress from an empty lot to a building.”

While some kids dream of joining a police force, playing major league ball or acting in the Klieg light’s white glare, Besecker dreamed of engineering.