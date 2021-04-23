 Skip to main content
UVa engineering school gets first woman dean
Jennifer L. West, an associate dean of engineering at Duke University, will become the first woman to lead the University of Virginia’s School of Engineering and Applied Science, officials announced Friday.

West, who will take over July 1, will be the 14th person to lead the school.

"Jennifer’s accomplishments in research, teaching and innovation are exceptional and at the same time she is a creative and bold leader," UVa Provost Liz Magill said in a statement. "She is also nationally recognized as a change-agent in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion. She is well-poised to take our superb UVa Engineering to the next level."

West has 25 years of experience in engineering education and school leadership. She was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 2016 and the National Academy of Inventors in 2017 and is an elected fellow of the Biomedical Engineering Society and the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering.

West has been on the Duke faculty for nine years and has served as associate dean for the past six. She previously served on the faculty at Rice University, where she formed the school’s bioengineering department.

She has 19 patents that have been licensed to eight different companies. Nanospectra Biosciences, co-founded by West, is currently running human clinical trials of a cancer therapy she invented.

West will succeed Craig Benson, who announced last year that he would be stepping down as dean at the end of the academic year but will remain on the faculty.

