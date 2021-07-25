UVa engineering researchers find security flaw in fast computer chips

“Usually when a security issue happens, it comes in through software. It’s like they see your secrets through the window or sneak a peek while walking through the gate,” Ren said. “Spectre is like walking in the front door and before you get to the security desk, you go down to the basement and listen in on all of the secrets.”

The flaw is not a serious threat to the average laptop, desktop or tablet, the researchers say.

“Information that's important, like military information, is something hackers will be willing to go to greater lengths to target and use a process like Spectre. But they’re not going to be targeting your grandma,” said Moody. “Well, at least not now, maybe in 10 years or so. These kinds of attacks are more difficult to execute.”

“11-year-old me is not likely to pull this off, but 23-year-old me would be able to take more time to pull this off,” Ren said. “I wouldn’t use this to get into someone’s bank account, but I could use it to get into a bank’s system and access multiple accounts. That’s where this would be a threat. It’s not a threat to your personal computer, but it is a threat to the business world.”