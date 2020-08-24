UVa employees seek to form union, call for online semester

Evan Brown, a doctoral student in the biology department and member of the union’s steering committee, said the group mostly consists of graduate students but they do have some staff, faculty and undergraduate employees on board.

“We want to illustrate that we’re trying to look out for everybody’s interests,” he said.

Brown said a key issue among employees is safety and health concerns related to the return of students. Some employees have said they felt forced to work on Grounds when they weren’t comfortable doing so.

“With students coming in, everybody is worried about getting coronavirus,” he said, adding that going online shouldn’t mean lost wages for employees.

He said he didn’t feel like he had a voice in the decisions made for the fall semester.

Organizers said in announcing the campaign for an online-only semester that they are worried about a lack of transparency and unclear priorities from UVa leadership and the reliance on student self-governance to avoid a local outbreak.

“It’s clear that workers and staff concerns are not at the front of their mind,” said Crystal Luo, a doctoral student in the history department and member of the steering committee.