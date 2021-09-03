UVa doctors: Masked fans in the stands can help stem COVID spread

“The overall trend in the past few weeks has been a steady increase,” Sifri said. “We’re seeing more infections and more people presenting with other medical issues who are asymptomatic.”

Sifri said the level of protection a vaccinated person may have from the virus is difficult to quantify. Immunity levels can vary according to a person’s age, when they got the vaccine, their health and underlying factors.

That is one reason why masked football fans may prove safer.

“It depends if you are in a community where there is a lot of COVID or if you live in a rural area with very little virus. It can also depend on the people around you, how many have been vaccinated and how many may have the virus and not know it,” Sifri said. “The vaccines are effective against the severe consequences of the virus, but it can only do so much,” he said.

The World Health Organization lists four variants of the COVID-causing virus that are primary health concerns. Named using the Greek alphabet, they are alpha, beta, gamma and delta. The alpha variant was once known as the Great Britain variant and provided the push behind the spring surge in cases. Delta currently makes up more than 95% of cases across the country.