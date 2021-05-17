UVa dean is taking years of hard-earned experience to Syracuse

On Aug. 11, 2017, Groves was assaulted by right-wing protesters who came to town for the Unite the Right rally that was happening downtown the next day. The protesters, who marched across Grounds carrying torches and chanting anti-Semitic verse, had encircled students gathered on the Lawn at the statue of Thomas Jefferson.

“[President] Sullivan called and said she heard from a student that they were coming in that night and I hopped in the car and drove in with my husband thinking that, if they’re there, I want to be there,” Groves recalled.

There they were and so was Groves. He pushed through the marchers to get students out of harm’s way.

“Not much time had passed before one of [the marchers] threw a torch,” he recalled. “I remember it coming at me and hitting me and the glass canister cutting my arm. Then they started spraying mace, and the whole thing unraveled pretty quickly.”

Groves said the events of that weekend led students and the university to a better understanding of race and equity issues on Grounds, in the community and in the country.