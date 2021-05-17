UVa dean is taking years of hard-earned experience to Syracuse

Allen W. Groves has helped University of Virginia students react to difficult times in his 14 years as dean of students, including student murders, the unexpected firing of a school president, torch-lit Nazi attacks and a pandemic.
Now he’s taking those lessons learned to Syracuse University as that school’s senior vice president for student experience.
Groves will take the top spot in Syracuse student affairs beginning July 1.
“It’s a mixed bag. I love this place very much but it was an incredible opportunity when they first approached me about it in January,” Groves said Monday. “I could have finished out my career at UVa and would have been very happy."
"But I’ve done this job for 14 years and I’m anxious for something new, some new challenges, something different. I’m excited about it. It’s something very new to me, a new place and a new challenge and that’s invigorating in our careers.”
In a prepared statement, UVa President Jim Ryan said: “Allen has been an extraordinary leader and advocate for our students, serving with great passion for, and dedication to, his work. He has been an integral part of the student experience and will be greatly missed by his many friends and colleagues. I’ve been personally grateful for his wise counsel, partnership and good humor.”
Groves’ move comes about two months after UVa announced that Robyn Hadley would be the university’s new vice president and chief student affairs officer beginning June 1. She replaces Patricia M. Lampkin, who recently retired.
Lampkin hired Groves, who did not apply for the job.
“I really felt that UVa bringing in a fresh perspective for [chief student affairs officer] would be a healthy thing for the university and it enabled me to be in a position of interviewing those people,” Groves said. “I felt like I could continue to be a great dean here, but I felt the university would benefit from a new perspective.”
Groves left a career as an attorney in Atlanta in 2006 to join UVa in the student affairs division, being named dean of students not too long after.
“Allen brought with him an infectious optimism that allowed him to engage our students in honest dialogue while always respecting their opinions and their differences,” said Lampkin. “He balanced humor, deep intellect and empathy as he navigated difficult issues and changing times in higher education.”
There were some very difficult issues during Groves’ tenure. Students, faculty and staff found themselves dealing with a new crisis every few years, the most recent being the pandemic.
“I had started thinking of doing something different when the pandemic hit, and there was no way I was going to leave this university in the middle of that,” Groves said. “We had to balance keeping people safe with giving students a true college experience, and it wasn’t always easy. I think we did well, all in all.”
In 2010, Groves worked with students in the aftermath of the murder of Yeardley Love, a lacrosse player killed by her boyfriend, fellow UVa student George W. Huguely V. Huguely was convicted of second-degree murder and is serving a 23-year sentence.
Groves said that, in response, students and administrators worked to develop programs to address domestic violence and toxic relationships on Grounds.
In 2012, UVa President Teresa Sullivan was suddenly fired by the Board of Visitors with little explanation. Groves worked with students to help them find ways to become more involved in the university’s leadership and administrative roles. Sullivan was reinstated several weeks after being fired.
In 2014, Groves helped students in response to the abduction and murder of second-year student Hannah Graham. Jesse Matthew Jr. was sentenced to life in prison for her killing.
In 2014, Rolling Stone magazine published an article called "A Rape on Campus" that detailed accusations of a group sexual assault on a student during a purported fraternity initiation. The story was retracted six months later and the allegations were found to be unsubstantiated.
In the article’s wake, Groves worked with students and the university to develop new policies and procedures to deal with sexual assault on Grounds.
On Aug. 11, 2017, Groves was assaulted by right-wing protesters who came to town for the Unite the Right rally that was happening downtown the next day. The protesters, who marched across Grounds carrying torches and chanting anti-Semitic verse, had encircled students gathered on the Lawn at the statue of Thomas Jefferson.
“[President] Sullivan called and said she heard from a student that they were coming in that night and I hopped in the car and drove in with my husband thinking that, if they’re there, I want to be there,” Groves recalled.
There they were and so was Groves. He pushed through the marchers to get students out of harm’s way.
“Not much time had passed before one of [the marchers] threw a torch,” he recalled. “I remember it coming at me and hitting me and the glass canister cutting my arm. Then they started spraying mace, and the whole thing unraveled pretty quickly.”
Groves said the events of that weekend led students and the university to a better understanding of race and equity issues on Grounds, in the community and in the country.
“It had a galvanizing effect in terms of getting people to think differently about issues of race, bias, discrimination and hate. It came earlier to us in some ways [than the rest of the country] because of what we experienced,” he recalled. “Each of those events had important, teachable takeaways and responses by students.”
Groves, 60, said he loves his job at UVa, but found a new challenge at Syracuse University.
“There are so many things I’ve learned over the years at UVa. There is not a lot I haven’t seen. I’ve dealt with a number of different things over the years and worked with the students on responding to them,” he said.
He said that’s why Syracuse hired him.
“Sometimes, institutions need a fresh perspective, and one of the appeals in Syracuse’s eyes was all of the things I’ve done,” he said. “I’ve loved being here and could have easily finished out my career and retired from here, but the opportunity to go Syracuse and use my experience and lessons I’ve learned in a new setting is invigorating. It’s exciting. I’m anxious to do something different. It’s a new challenge and a new place.”