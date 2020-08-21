UVa creates site for community to report COVID-19 non-compliance

A new reporting portal from the University of Virginia will allow community members to report concerns about compliance with the COVID-19 precautions such as wearing masks, social distancing and not gathering in large groups.

UVa said in its announcement that the reporting portal was part of “an effort to be a responsible neighbor to the larger Charlottesville community.” As the university plans to bring back students next month, community members and elected officials have voiced concerns about how the students’ return could negatively affect the broader community and lead to further spread of the virus.

A similar tool has been made available to UVa students, faculty and staff. Community members can access the portal at communityconcerns.virginia.edu.

Through the portal, people can share concerns or report behavior that may be contrary to university policies and the expectations for students and employees regarding COVID-19 compliance and provide photos, videos or other documents,, according to the announcement. UVa encourages people to report significant violations or persistent instances of non-compliance.