Spending time in the bed of an intensive care unit can leave its mark on a patient, and for those afflicted with COVID-19, studies show it can be even worse.
That’s why a small cadre of medical care providers at the University of Virginia Medical Center is following up with patients who spent time in the pandemic ICU once they go home.
“The studies show that once you get out of the ICU, that doesn’t mean you’re really out of trouble,” said Dr. Alexandra Kadl, assistant professor of medicine and pharmacology at UVa's School of Medical and the clinic’s supervisor.
“When patients are on respirators, many times the lung function doesn’t return to normal or there are other long-term issues that cause problems,” she said. “There aren’t many places that follow their patients post-release, and we thought, 'how about we bring them back and see how they’re doing?'”
According to studies collected by the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, patients in any intensive care unit — be it cardiac, trauma or medical — can develop persistent problems.
Studies of patients from the 2003 SARS epidemic, which was caused by a coronavirus, showed that the virus’ impacts lasted at least six months after recovery for nearly a third of patients, with 16% having significant lung impairment.
Studies with COVID-19 patients in other states show that the virus causing the pandemic also can affect cardiovascular health, kidney health and even mental health. The virus leaves even the healthy patients who contract it physically exhausted for a period of weeks, studies show.
With all of the possible problems, the UVa team created the post-COVID clinic to see how patients are faring post-release.
“It’s not just lung function — they have a difficult time going back to work and having their daily life because the virus has such impact,” said Dr. Chintan Ramani, clinical fellow in pulmonary and critical care at the Medical Center. “That’s why we started the clinic — to know what the impacts are on our patients and to help them recover.”
There are a few similar clinics around. Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City runs one and other large teaching hospitals are developing similar clinics.
The process seems simple. Once a patient is released from ICU and the hospital, Ramani contacts them to ask them to participate in the clinic. Appointments are made and the patients are checked for lung health, heart health and general health.
It’s not all that easy, however. Many of the hospital’s dozens of coronavirus patients treated early in the pandemic live outside of the area, many in Northern Virginia. Many also do not speak English as a first language, making communication difficult at times.
The phone calls and scheduling fall on Ramani’s shoulders, with help from Norma Nelson, a registered nurse with the clinic.
“I figured we’d have maybe 10 or 12 who agreed to participate but we have nearly 40,” Ramani said.
The clinicians are especially concerned about lung issues. The CDC cites medical protocols that patients on respirators take sedatives to help them deal with the intrusive intubation tube that pushes air in and out of their lungs.
Because the sedation may cause nightmares or hallucinations in some patients, many also take paralytic drugs to keep their reflexes from fighting the ventilator’s tube. A pre-COVID study in 2013 of ICU patients needing respirators showed most patients on the machines for about three days could suffer weakness, memory loss, anxiety, depression and hallucinations after treatment.
The study also showed many had difficulty sleeping, walking and talking and exhibited signs of post-traumatic stress disorder.
For COVID-19 patients, that has been made worse by the oftentimes need to be on the machines for as long as eight days, according to studies from the CDC.
So far, UVa patients in the clinic seem to have escaped those conditions, clinicians said.
“We’ve had almost all of our patients from the COVID ICU come back,” said Kadl. “We assess them for physical changes and we assess them for post-traumatic stress disorder, which really doesn’t seem to be an issue.”
Kadl said the UVa patients are doing “amazingly well.”
“Most of them have fairly good, normal lung functions and are returning to normal living,” she said. “It’s still early in the recovery process so we want to see how they do long-term.”
The clinic staff is compiling results and statistics for research on why the outcomes are so good. Studies in other areas of the country show more difficulty in patient recovery, and Kadl said it’s possible that the difference in outcomes comes down to the difference in treatment.
Kadl noted that UVa has not been hard-pressed like some hospitals. It’s seen fewer deaths among COVID-19 patients than many hospitals in other areas of the state and country.
“Unlike New York or other places, Charlottesville was not overrun. We haven’t had a shortage of beds or caregivers who had so many patients they couldn’t spend some time with one individually,” she said.
“Does that contribute to a better outcome? We’d have to say yes. If you have enough equipment and personnel to treat patients and you do not have to decide which patient to treat, as they’ve done in some hard-hit areas, that’s going to translate into better patient outcomes,” she said.
