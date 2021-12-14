UVa cites three sites for potential affordable housing project

“We believe these sites may be suitable for affordable housing, to potentially include mixed-use development,” he said.

Vikki Bravo, committee chairman of the local IMPACT Housing For All, said members were pleased to hear of UVa’s property list.

“We at IMPACT are very excited and pleased that UVa has taken the next big step towards fulfilling their commitment,” she wrote in an email. “On these first three sites, we can envision homes where workers can have short commutes, families that are able to spend more time together, and seniors who can live safely as they age.”

Bravo said it is important to make and keep the properties affordable, even as the area’s housing market sale prices and rents continue to rise.

“It is critically important that at least 30% of their goal be affordable to families earning at or below 50% area median income and that wheelchair accessible units are included,” Bravo said. “It is also important that these units have adequate access to transportation and necessary services and strive to be energy efficient and sustainable. We look forward to the next steps and a visionary request for proposal.”