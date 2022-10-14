UVa breaks ground for new hotel on grounds

While University of Virginia students bombard Reddit, Twitter and Yik Yak and other social media with complaints about Grounds construction projects being seemingly every 10 feet, the University of Virginia has unveiled the big project behind one pile of dirt.

After breaking ground last week, UVa will unveil a brand new hotel and conference center in the summer of 2025. The grassless hill on the Emmet Street/Ivy Road corridor is the site for a new hotel and conference center owned by UVa and operated by Pyramid Global Hospitality.

The $130.5 million project will be constructed on the northern edge of the Emmet-Ivy entrance corridor to greet visitors at one of the central points of the university grounds.

“This will be a crossroads for the university, and the university’s front door,” UVa President Ryan said during the groundbreaking ceremony last week, according to UVa Today. “The hotel and conference center will play an important role as a place where people can gather and stay; prospective students and their parents, data scientists, faculty from the Law School can meet there with members of the Medical School faculty. This will be a bridge that makes the community stronger, bring worlds together in ways that are predictable and unpredictable.”

UVa Today reports that the space is being designed to host visiting scholars and lecturers, prospective faculty members and students, returning alumni, career recruiters and other visitors.

With enough space to host a conference, meeting and gala all in one day, the hotel will include meeting and terrace spaces on the third floor. Outdoor dining and a ballroom are slated for the second floor and an event suite with a private terrace space on the top floor.

Guests will have 214 rooms that boast views of the Rotunda and about 25,000 square feet of conference space from which to choose.

“We’ve partnered with a number of design firms, contractors and consultants to ensure the hotel is well designed and built,” said Colette Sheehy, UVa senior vice president for operations and state government relations. “It creates a welcoming and inclusive place where the UVa community, local residents and visitors can gather and interact.”

With shovels in hand, Ryan, Sheehy, UVa COO J.J. Davis and UVa Foundation CEO Tim Rose broke ground last week along with representatives from Handbury Architects, the firm leading the project and its design, and Pyramid Global Hospitality officials.

Pyramid Global also operates the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina in Georgia as well as the Westin Grand Cayman Resort & Spa in the Cayman Islands.

The UVa Board of Visitors approved the designs for the 223-square-foot hotel and conference center last year. Construction will begin on the southwest corner of the Emmet/Ivy parking garage across from Newcomb Hall.

Maintaining the university’s sustainability goals and mission to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across grounds by 2030, the hotel and conference center will be certified by Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, an extension of the U.S. Green Building Council, UVA Today reports.

The roof will be compatible with solar panels and storm water runoff from the building will flow to a retention pond near the Emmet/Ivy garage.

To complement the signature design of UVa buildings, the hotel exterior will be crafted with red brick similar to the material used on the School of Data Science building located southeast of the new inn.

The UVa Foundation will manage the latest addition to the university while Benchmark Hospitality, a subsidiary of Pyramid Advisors Unlimited, will operate the hotel. According to UVa Today, Benchmark plans to establish relationships with local high schools, community colleges and trade schools to offer job training for those looking to work in the hospitality industry.