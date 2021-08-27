UVa begins to postpone elective procedures as COVID cases rise

Beginning Thursday, UVa restricted patients admitted to the hospital and in the emergency room to one designated visitor at their bedside. Admitted patients may have two designated visitors, but only one may be in the room at a time. No visitors other than the two designated will be allowed.

Visitation allowances at UVa medical facilities have varied throughout the pandemic, ranging from no visitors except in end-of-life situations and maternity cases in March 2020 and again in January to two visitors at bedsides for June and July.

Earlier this month, the rise in cases convinced UVa Health officials to limit patients to two visitors at bedsides but did not restrict who could visit. Other visitors were allowed to wait in lounges, lobbies and other public spaces.

This week’s new restrictions prohibit more than two designated visitors per patient. Only the designated patient not at a patient’s bedside can use those public spaces. No non-designated visitors are allowed in the hospital.

Medical officials say they are unsure when restrictions will be eased.