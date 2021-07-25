UVa begins implementing ban on single-use plastics

“As we phase out plastic materials, we will introduce alternate materials that will be reusable, compostable, or otherwise more sustainable,” Davis and Sheehy wrote. “Community members will also see an increase in publicly accessible compost bins across Grounds to divert as much waste as possible.”

The school plans to decrease plastic trash by adding water stations around Grounds that will allow for the refilling of reusable bottles. Food and drink containers that can be composted will be more readily available, and more recycling and compositing bins will be set up for public use.

The use of trash bags and liners also will be reduced through more availability of containers.

Departments and divisions are expected to decrease plastic use and increase recycling, according to the UVa Office for Sustainability.

The sustainability office has led the effort to make the changes since March. More than 40 UVa organizations participated in a working group that researched how to implement the governor’s order. The group included officials from food services, athletics, UVa Health, procurement, facilities management, the UVa Bookstore, the alumni association, faculty and students.