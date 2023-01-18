UVa athletics director named 'Woman of the Year'

University of Virginia Athletics Director Carla Williams is one of four recipients of the Women of the Year award from the Women in Sports and Events organization.

Williams “exemplifies not only what it means to be a leader, but what it means to be a way-maker,” said the organization’s National Board Chair and President Kathleen Francis in a statement.

Williams is one of four the organization is honoring with the award.

When Williams joined UVa in 2017, she was the first African American woman to lead an athletics department at a Power Five school, which denotes institutions in the ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 division. She also instituted UVa’s “Master Plan” to address facility upgrades for UVa’s football program and UVa Olympic Sports as well as served on the executive committees of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and the National Association of Collegiate Women Athletic Administrators.

Founded in 1993, Women in Sports and Events is an advocacy group and resource for women in the sports business. The 27th awards luncheon to honor the award winners will be held on Mar. 15 in New York City.