University of Virginia Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Nicole Eramo has left the university after more than 20 years.

Eramo has left UVa to serve as the chief of staff for the president’s office at Lafayette College in Pennsylvania, according to a Lafayette statement.

After earning her bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. degrees from UVa, Eramo went on to work in various leadership roles at the university for more than 20 years, including as an associate dean of students and most recently as a vice president for student affairs.

In 2015, Eramo sued Rolling Stone magazine for defamation due to the publication’s now-retracted 2014 article “A Rape on Campus.” The discredited article, which falsely detailed a female student’s rape at a UVa fraternity, criticized Eramo in her role as the head of UVa’s Sexual Misconduct Board at the time. In 2016, Eramo won the lawsuit.

Eramo started her new role at Lafayette on Feb. 1, according to Lafayette.

This story was corrected to say Eramo was assistant vice president of student affairs.