UVa applications for class of 2027 breaks record

The University of Virginia has received more undergraduate applications for the class of 2027 than it has received in its entire 204-year history.

The number stands in stark contrast to the early pandemic years when the number of applications to UVa plateaued, and college enrollment nationwide began to plummet.

The Office of Undergraduate Admissions has received 55,845 applications as of Jan. 5 this year. That’s a 10% increase over the 50,813 it had received by the same time last year.

Greg Roberts, dean of admissions at the university, credits the uptick to the university’s effort to reach out to “underrepresented” students as well as the 2020 decision to go test-optional, meaning the school stopped requiring applicants to submit standardized test scores. Roberts said the change to test requirements immediately attracted more student submissions, even though the uptick during the 2019-2020 plateau was only a 40-applicant increase.

“This year, we’re up across the board in every demographic,” Roberts told The Daily Progress on Wednesday.

Black applicants to the UVa class of 2027 increased 22% to 3,991; Asian applicants increased 18% to 9,900; Hispanic applicants increased 19% to 5,316; and Native American applicants increased from 42 to 52.

White applicants technically increased 7% to 25,112, but their share of the total number, 45%, was a 1% decline from last year.

International applicants increased 4% to 6,421, while first-generation applicants rose 20% to 8,668.

“We are doing a better job of reaching students who, 10 years ago, might not have considered schools like UVa,” Roberts said. “Students who are under-resourced or don’t have a lot of support from experienced college counselors, students from rural areas, students in urban areas.”

There were roughly 41,000 out-of-state applicants, representing 73% of the total, with the remaining number from Virginia. University policy, though, requires that two-thirds of any matriculating class be in-state applicants.

Roberts also highlighted a “big shift” toward early action in the applicant pool this year.

There were 65% of applications for the class of 2027 that came during the early action cycle, a 4% increase over last year. Of the remaining applications, 8% were submitted during the early decision cycle and 27% were submitted during the regular decision period.

Early decision and early action applications were both due on Nov. 1, but early decision applicants received a response from UVa by Dec. 15 of last year. Students who are admitted to the university after applying for an early decision are automatically enrolled as students for the following academic year.

Early action is a noncommittal application option for prospective students to apply in November and receive their decision by the February of the following year without committing to enroll at the university.

“I think more students are applying early because they’re tired by the time they get to their senior year,” Roberts said. “They’ve been through a lot with the pandemic. I think there’s that desire to get some decisions before the spring of their senior year.”

College enrollment has been falling nationwide since the onset of the pandemic. Between 2019 and 2022, undergraduate student enrollment fell 6.6%, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. That’s more than 1 million fewer students enrolled in college.

The group has said the pandemic has taken a toll on both universities as well as students themselves.

Roberts said UVa has improved its resources to match the moment and attract more students despite the ongoing health crisis and economic turbulence.

“In this generation of kids, we’re finding more anxiety, more stress, more depression, more mental health issues,” Roberts said. “The university has been investing in counselors and trying to make sure that we can support students and offer the resources that are necessary for them to be successful.”