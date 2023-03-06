The University of Virginia has announced plans to demolish two unused structures: one on Grounds and another at the College at Wise.

In a unanimous vote at its Friday meeting, the university’s Board of Visitors decided to raze a communications shed at Zehmer Hall on West Grounds as well as town houses at the College at Wise.

The shed and the town houses have not been used in several years, according to the board’s Buildings and Grounds Committee. And at least one of the structures' removal could make room for future green space or redevelopment, according to the university.

The demolitions are part of a package of construction projects presented to the Board of Visitors on Friday.

The Buildings and Grounds Committee said the cost for all 2023 projects would total more than $2.5 billion. Of that, the university is set to spend $946.7 million on projects that are already in the planning and design processes; $985.7 million on projects that are under construction; and $557.4 million on projects that have not been started yet, including the town house and shed demolition projects.

The town houses slated for removal sit on Darden Drive across from the College at Wise campus. The structures been vacant since 2013 due to structural, electrical and moisture infiltration issues. The residences once provided space to house 40 students in 20 double-occupancy rooms.

Today, the College at Wise has two traditional-style dormitories and four apartment- and suite-style residences to house its 2,021 students.

Meanwhile, the shed on West Grounds, which sits in a woody area behind a fence by Zehmer Hall, was picked for removal after the committee decided it no longer served its former purpose and had “reached the end of its useful life.” The shed was once used to store telecommunications.

Zehmer Hall is home to the School of Continuing and Professional Studies at UVa. The hall also has a conference center that is open to UVa faculty and clients for professional, not social, use.

Once removed, the university has said the space could be used for for greenery or redevelopment.

UVa President Jim Ryan called for a “moment of silence” at Friday’s meeting while reading the resolution to tear down the structure, prompting laughter from the table of board members present.