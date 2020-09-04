UVa announces plan to expand student testing efforts

The University of Virginia announced expanded coronavirus testing measures Friday ahead of next week’s planned start of in-person classes.
To slow the spread of the virus locally, university officials announced Friday that they will start conducting testing of asymptomatic students, saliva screenings and wastewater analysis.
As of Friday, the university reported 174 positive cases, including 134 students.
UVa has drawn criticism for continuing forward with in-person instruction as other schools across the state and country have opted to hold virtual classes for the semester.
Some students have called for in-person classes to stop and various UVa employees have announced their intention to unionize in response to the plan.
Starting after Labor Day, UVa will notify a number of students each day that they have been selected to provide testing samples so that officials can monitor the prevalence of asymptomatic students. The tests will be mandatory.
UVa plans to launch a program that will use saliva samples to quickly screen large numbers of students over the course of the semester. Students will be able to stop by multiple screening locations on Grounds and results will be provided quickly, often on the same day.
Officials will also test wastewater at residence halls for the presence of the virus with the help of the Virginia Department of Health. If wastewater samples indicate new infections are present in a particular building, the university will test all the students in the residence hall.
Last month, officials at the University of Arizona found students who tested positive for COVID-19 but were asymptomatic after testing wastewater from residence halls, the Arizona Republic reported. At least two students were isolated after the findings, and the university credited the testing with stemming a larger outbreak.
“Our goals with expanded testing are to be able to rapidly identify infections and be able to isolate infected individuals with the aim of limiting transmission,” Mitch Rosner, chair of the Department of Medicine, said in a news release. “The team at UVA Medical Labs are real heroes for their round-the-clock efforts to support these initiatives.”
Officials in the release touted other measures that have been taken before students arrived in the area, including pre-arrival testing.
Earlier this week, the university announced it will provide testing to asymptomatic employees.
A UVa spokesman said this week that no additional coronavirus tests have been purchased beyond the 27,000 tests that were bought for use before and during the school year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!