UVa announces plan to expand student testing efforts

Officials will also test wastewater at residence halls for the presence of the virus with the help of the Virginia Department of Health. If wastewater samples indicate new infections are present in a particular building, the university will test all the students in the residence hall.

Last month, officials at the University of Arizona found students who tested positive for COVID-19 but were asymptomatic after testing wastewater from residence halls, the Arizona Republic reported. At least two students were isolated after the findings, and the university credited the testing with stemming a larger outbreak.

“Our goals with expanded testing are to be able to rapidly identify infections and be able to isolate infected individuals with the aim of limiting transmission,” Mitch Rosner, chair of the Department of Medicine, said in a news release. “The team at UVA Medical Labs are real heroes for their round-the-clock efforts to support these initiatives.”

Officials in the release touted other measures that have been taken before students arrived in the area, including pre-arrival testing.