UVa announces new medical school dean

“Dr. Kibbe’s track record demonstrates that she will not only be an exceptional leader for UVa’s [medical school], she will be a stand-out university leader,” said Liz Magill, UVa’s executive vice president and provost.

Kibbe is the principal researcher, co-researcher, consultant or mentor on a number of federally supported research grants from several agencies, including the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Defense and the Veterans Administration.

She has served as principal investigator for a number of gene- and cell-based clinical trials for patients with critical limb ischemia. She holds more than 10 patents or provisional patents and co-founded VesselTek BioMedical LLC, a company that develops medical devices to treat vascular disease.

She also serves as editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American Medical Association Surgery and is a member of the National Academy of Medicine.

“I am excited to come to UVa,” Kibbe said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working with all of the talented people at the UVa School of Medicine and our partners across the university and in the community to build on UVa’s outstanding foundation of world-class patient care, research and education.”