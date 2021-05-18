UVa announces new dean of School of Architecture

Malo A. Hutson, a Columbia University professor and expert in community development, environmental justice and urban health, will take over as dean of the University of Virginia School of Architecture.

UVa officials said Hutson, who serves as director of Columbia’s urban planning doctorate program and of the school’s urban community and health equity lab, will begin his post at UVa on July 1.

Hutson succeeds Ila Berman, who served as dean for five years. Berman will remain on the UVa faculty.

Hutson’s research focuses on community development and urban equity. He was a faculty member of both the Earth Institute and the Columbia Population Research Center, where he co-led the urbanism group.

He also was director of project development for Columbia World Projects, an initiative focused on mobilizing Columbia University researchers to work on global challenges.

His recent research and consulting engages local government agencies around issues of food systems and equity.

— Staff reports