The University of Virginia announced Tuesday that Augie Maurelli has been appointed vice president for finance and chief financial officer.

Maurelli will oversee the operating budget of UVa’s Academic Division and collaborate on the UVa Health budget, both of which total more than $2 billion annually, according to the university’s media service UVA Today. He’ll also lead the UVAFinance office by developing financial strategies, overseeing the university’s financial statements and providing financial council for broader initiatives, according to the school.

Maurelli had served as UVa’s associate vice president for financial operations since 2019.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead the talented team in UVAFinance and to continue to build on our partnerships across the University,” Maurelli said in a UVA Today statement. “Since moving here in 2019, my family and I have loved being a part of the community here at UVA and in Charlottesville.”