UVa announces $100M investment in new democracy institute, backed by $50M gift from Karshes

Two recent Democracy Dialogues events — one led by professor Larry J. Sabato on Jan. 6 during the U.S. Capitol attacks and one on bipartisan cooperation featuring Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., also were presented with support from the new institute.

Barnes said she hopes the Karsh Institute of Democracy will become a center for complex political discussion and debate, as well as a place to brainstorm and work through solutions to major problems facing democracy.

“We're quite interested in having more fulsome engagement with practitioners who can spend time on Grounds, and having scholars and practitioners work together and inform one another's work,” she said.

“We think it would be important … to have people who have different perspectives engaged in that way, identifying what are the best solutions to address some of the challenges that we're seeing, challenges to the rule of law, challenges to democratic institutions … and how do we think about ways to help those ideas scale across the country and on the federal level,” she said.