UVa allows larger outdoor gatherings in further easing of COVID restrictions

University of Virginia officials are again easing COVID-19 related restrictions on student gatherings as the number of virus cases and percentage of positive test results continue to decrease.

As of Friday, students are allowed to gather outdoors in groups of up to 10 people and to eat in groups of four, providing everyone wears masks and stays six feet away from one another. Indoor gatherings remain limited at six people with masks and distancing required.

“As a result of falling case numbers and positivity rates in our community, university leaders and public health experts are ready to ease some COVID-19 restrictions in an effort to make it a little easier for people to live, learn and work here safely and enjoyably,” the announcement signed by top administrators and emailed to students on Thursday reads.

The email was signed by UVa President Jim Ryan, Provost Liz Magill, Chief Operating Officer J.J. Davis and Dr. Mitch Rosner, chairman of the UVa Department of Medicine.

“These changes are good news and a direct response to the much-improved conditions at UVa,” the statement reads. “They are not a sign, however, that we are completely out of the woods. The threat of another spike in cases remains real, and if trends worsen, we will have to impose more strict public health measures again.”