Upcoming events to focus on Martin Luther King's work and legacy

Several upcoming events in Charlottesville seek to acknowledge the life and legacy of civil rights pioneer Martin Luther King Jr.
Beginning on Jan. 18, the University of Virginia’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is planning a series of virtual events lasting through Jan. 31, per a news release. King’s 1967 book “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?” is the theme of the 2021 Community MLK Celebration.
According to Kevin G. McDonald, vice president for diversity, equity, inclusion and community and partnerships, this year’s celebration will bring attention to food insecurity and self-care and will feature community members who have made a difference in this community and beyond.
Various panels and discussions with authors and experts will be held throughout the week and a full calendar of events is viewable on the division’s website.
Also for the first time, the division is giving away copies of King’s book and will hold a Jan. 25 virtual panel discussion. People can pick up a free copy of the book at the UVa Multicultural Student Center, the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center (room 129), New Dominion Bookshop, the Yancey Community Center, and at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, including the Central Library and the Crozet, Gordon Avenue and Northside branches.
On Jan. 18, the eighth annual “Continuing His Dreams and Works” will be telecast and viewable on Youtube at 7 p.m. The event is created and coordinated by motivational speaker and educator Charles Alexander, better known to the community as Alex-Zan.
The sixth annual Alicia B. Lugo award will be presented along with performances from local vocalists and praise dancers.