Two UVa researchers named to National Academy of Inventors

The National Academy of Inventors has named two University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers as fellows, citing the duo’s pioneering work in treating disease and improving research through innovation.

Robin A. Felder and Boris Kovatchev, who often partner with the UVa Licensing and Ventures Group, are among 175 inventors invited to join the academy. Kovatchev is also a professor with the UVa School of Engineering.

Felder, of UVa’s Department of Pathology, is involved in robotics and human biochemistry. He has developed tests to determine a person’s sensitivity to salt, which can put someone at higher risk for strokes and heart-related maladies.

Felder holds 22 patents in the United States and three overseas. He is the UVa Health System’s associate director of laboratory medicine and has created nine companies in 20 years.

Kovatchev is the founding director of UVa’s Center for Diabetes Technology and helped to develop an artificial pancreas for people with Type 1 diabetes. The device was built by TypeZero Technologies, a company Kovatchev co-founded and that was sold to Dexcom in 2018.

Kovatchev holds 18 patents in the U.S. and 73 abroad.

