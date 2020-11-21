Trial based on UVa research shows antidepressant may lessen COVID-19 symptoms

A clinical trial based on University of Virginia research suggests an antidepressant may prevent coronavirus infections from worsening and may keep patients out of the hospital.

The trial, conducted by the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, compared outcomes of those taking fluvoxamine with effects of the coronavirus.

The trial focused on 152 patients infected with the virus, with 80 participants receiving fluvoxamine and the rest getting a placebo. None of those who took fluvoxamine became seriously ill after 15 days, while six patients who received placebo did. Of those six, four were hospitalized, for periods ranging from four to 21 days. One was on a ventilator for 10 days.

The trial was based on research by UVa’s Alban Gaultier and former graduate student Dorian A. Rosen.

The pair found last year that the drug may stop the deadly inflammation of sepsis. Their research found the drug reduced the production of certain cells allowing the inflammation to spread. The same cells are believed to be connected to severe cases of coronavirus.