Toolkit of stress busters aims to help UVa nurses during busy pandemic

When work needs you to throw down but you’re ready to toss it aside, you may need to take a few minutes in the toolkit.
Three University of Virginia Health System nurses are helping their colleagues take short breaks to ease long hours, smaller staffs and larger patient loads.
The effort took on new importance in the past 18 months as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the repurposing of breakrooms, shuffled staff and increased workloads.
“This was an eye-opener for everyone. No one saw this coming. We already had issues with burnout and a nursing shortage prior to COVID,” said Jeanell Webb-Jones, a registered nurse and the hepatitis coordinator at the UVa Medical Center’s infectious disease clinic. “It’s hard on everyone. Everyone is frustrated and tired, and that’s why what we’re doing with the toolkit is so important.”
Known as the resiliency toolkit, it’s designed to give busy staff a slice of time to themselves before diving back into patient care. That brief respite could ward off fatigue and burnout.
“People who enter health care as a profession are told that it’s all about the patient and that everything you do is all about someone else,” said Jane Muir, a registered nurse in the emergency department and a doctoral student in the UVa School of Nursing. “What you do is about the patient. The mission of the hospital is to take care of the patient. Culturally, we wanted to address the stigma that tells you that you can’t take time to take care of yourself.”
Muir and Webb-Jones joined Nancy Farish, a registered nurse in the post-anesthesia care unit, in developing the toolkit. An actual toolbox sourced from Lowe’s with a variety of items stashed inside, the kit provides the means for very short vacations.
Inside the kit are sound-dampening headphones with a machine providing soothing sounds such as ocean waves and rain. Virtual reality goggles take staff away, while QR codes provide access to experiences, sounds, classic meditation techniques, poems, stories and a YouTube channel featuring restorative movements.
“We wanted to bring multiple options. Resiliency and mindfulness are not one-size-fits-all and a lot of people have never dipped into them,” Farish said. “You want to give them options so if one thing doesn’t fit, maybe something else will.”
Numerous studies in the past five years have concluded that a shortage of frontline, caregiving nurses exists nationwide and that stress is a primary reason for nurses to abandon their careers.
The studies show nurses have been dealing with long hours and stressful conditions for years. Recent studies document the pandemic pushing nurses and staff into mandatory overtime with patient loads of up to a dozen per nurse in some locations.
Just when hospital staff thought things would ease up they got worse.
“We’d been through COVID, the stress of sick patients, long hours and going literally from patient to patient and case to case,” Farish said. “We were saying, ‘now we’re on the other side of it and we can relax.’ Now we realize that’s not really the case. All that stress we went through and trying to hold ourselves together is coming to light as we prepare to face more.”
According to a May study by health care consultant McKinsey and Co., about 22% of frontline nurses now employed are considering leaving nursing for less stressful occupations. Of those who indicated they may leave, 60% said the pandemic pushed them even closer to the exit.
According to the study, insufficient staffing, high workload and emotional toll from providing for patients top the list of stressors.
“This level of turnover is costly and disruptive for health care systems, and can impact morale, disrupt the nurse and patient experience and exacerbate an already pressing shortage of qualified talent in key geographies and specialties,” the study states.
The study cites burnout as a major motivator in nurses leaving the profession. Although it does not give a clinical definition of burnout, the UVa trio knows how it feels.
“You’re disconnected. You feel disconnected from the job and from your patients. You forget why you went into health care in the first place,” Webb-Jones said. “When you went in, you wanted to take care of the patient, you wanted to help someone. But when you get burned out, you just feel done. You’re frustrated. You’re over it. You become numb.”
“You feel like you’re needed but it’s hurting you. You hear that ‘we need staff’ and ‘we need you to pick up more,’ and you’re going out of your way to help, but it’s harming you and it’s hurting the patients,” Muir said.
“Nurses are constantly experiencing turnover ideation. You are always operating under, ‘what if I just left? What if I just get up and leave this?’ You feel loyal to your patients, your coworkers and other people in the trenches and you feel like you can’t leave them because they need you, but you feel like you can’t stay,” she said.
Nurses and other clinicians need to be “up” to provide the best patient care, but the nurses say being up takes some downtime.
“We have to make sure we are taking care of ourselves and that our colleagues are taking care of themselves, even if it’s just making sure to take a break or eat lunch,” Webb-Jones said. “When you have a lot of patients, you tend to forget the basic things like breaks or eating. You have to take care of yourself before you can take care of anyone else.”
“On a daily basis, you work under extreme constraints while already experiencing burnout and still needing to be selfless,” Muir said. “Then you’re supposed to end your day, get in your car, pay for a class, sit on a yoga mat and add all of that onto your work responsibilities.”
Muir said as hospitals have increased efforts to gain patient approval ratings and take on new technologies, nurses tend to have more responsibilities placed on top of existing responsibilities that were placed on top of traditional responsibilities.
“Nursing has historically absorbed so many more workloads on top of traditional workloads that in some ways, conventional resiliency practices are just another workload,” she said.
That’s where the toolkit gets opened. Besides a minute or two of sight and sound with the virtual reality goggles and machines, the toolkit includes advice on finding even shorter periods of chill in the heat of stress.
A small pocket card reminds staff to focus on themselves as they wash, wipe, walk and wait.
“We know that finding time to sit down is difficult and there is a culture of guilt if you take time for yourself, so we also came up with another option,” said Webb-Jones. “When you wash hands between the patients, pay attention to the water and how it feels and how it sounds. When you’re waiting or walking between patients, pay attention to your breathing or your body movement. Any little moment to help you destress and deprogram can change so much at the end of the day.”
A minute or less may not seem like enough to ease the stress, but it’s a start, the nurses say.