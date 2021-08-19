Toolkit of stress busters aims to help UVa nurses during busy pandemic

“We’d been through COVID, the stress of sick patients, long hours and going literally from patient to patient and case to case,” Farish said. “We were saying, ‘now we’re on the other side of it and we can relax.’ Now we realize that’s not really the case. All that stress we went through and trying to hold ourselves together is coming to light as we prepare to face more.”

According to a May study by health care consultant McKinsey and Co., about 22% of frontline nurses now employed are considering leaving nursing for less stressful occupations. Of those who indicated they may leave, 60% said the pandemic pushed them even closer to the exit.

According to the study, insufficient staffing, high workload and emotional toll from providing for patients top the list of stressors.

“This level of turnover is costly and disruptive for health care systems, and can impact morale, disrupt the nurse and patient experience and exacerbate an already pressing shortage of qualified talent in key geographies and specialties,” the study states.

The study cites burnout as a major motivator in nurses leaving the profession. Although it does not give a clinical definition of burnout, the UVa trio knows how it feels.