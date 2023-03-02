Writer, comedian and actor Tina Fey will participate in a discussion with University of Virginia President Jim Ryan on April 23 as part of the President’s Speaker Series for the Arts.

Fey, who graduated from UVa in 1992, is known both for her writing and acting on shows such as “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock,” as well as movies such as “Mean Girls.”

In 2013, Fey helped launch the President's Speaker Series for the Arts at UVa, which is meant to bring leaders in the arts to the university in order to talk about the impact of arts on education.

“Tina Fey’s visit is the perfect way to celebrate the return of the President’s Speaker Series for the Arts, a series she helped launch a decade ago,” Ryan said in a university statement. “Tina is an extraordinarily talented and influential actor, writer and comic. She’s also one of UVA’s most recognizable and beloved alumni, and I’m very much looking forward to what’s sure to be a memorable conversation.”

It’ll be the first event as part of the President’s Speaker for the Arts Series since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the university. Leslie Odom Jr. was the last to speak for the series in January 2019.

In addition to the discussion between Fey and Ryan, the event will also feature performances by the UVa K-pop dance group K-Edge and the Cavalier Marching Band.

The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. on April 23 at John Paul Jones Arena. General admission tickets are free and available through April 21 at the UVa Arts Box Office, the Newcomb Information Desk, the John Paul Jones Arena Box Office and online at Ticketmaster. For more information on attending, visit arts.virginia.edu/tinafey.