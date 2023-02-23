Text messages obtained by the Washington Post revealed that a controversial new member of the ruling body of the University of Virginia plans to start a “battle royale for the soul of UVa.”

Bert Ellis told fellow new Board of Visitors members Stephen P. Long and Amanda Pillion about his plans for the university while referring to university student council members and student-run Cavalier Daily newspaper staffers who opposed his appointment as “numnuts” several times.

The university has called the texts from one of its newest leaders a disappointment.

“These text messages demonstrate a disappointing disregard for the hard work of UVA faculty and staff, as well as the University’s core values of civil discourse and honor,” the university said in a statement to The Daily Progress on Thursday. “It is important to note that the messages were sent before these members attended their first Board meeting, and that they have since had many opportunities to witness firsthand the many ways this institution, and its employees, contribute to the Commonwealth of Virginia, our nation, and our world.”

Neither Ellis, Long nor Pillion responded to a request for comment from The Daily Progress on Thursday.

Richmond-based author Jeff Thomas requested the texts via the Freedom of Information Act last August, but he did not receive them until he sued the university after it withheld the texts for months. Earlier this month, a Richmond judge ordered the university to turn over the messages, according to the Post.

Also earlier this month, state Sen. Creigh Deeds, a Democrat who represents UVa in the upper chamber of the General Assembly, introduced a resolution that would have removed Ellis' name from the list of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's nominations to UVa’s Board of Visitors. The amendment would have required the General Assembly to vote on Ellis' appointment separately from the other appointments.

Deeds did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress on Thursday.

“It came down to just one thing basically, it was the incident of going on the Grounds with a razor blade,” Deeds told The Daily Progress on Feb. 8, after his resolution failed.

Since last July, the Cavalier Daily, Student Council, Faculty Senate, United Campus Workers of Virginia union and University Democrats at UVa have all stood in opposition to Ellis’ appointment to the board, citing the same 2020 “razor blade” incident.

Ellis, who resides primarily in Atlanta where he is the CEO and chairman of consulting and investment firm Ellis Capital, sparked public outcry in 2020 after traveling to university Grounds with a razor blade in hand. According to his own account, he intended to use the blade to remove a sign that read “F--k UVA” that had been posted on the Lawn room door of student.

The revelation of Ellis’ texts has only reinforced the position of the UVa student and worker groups that Ellis is not fit to serve on the Board of Visitors, they said on Thursday.

"Mr. Ellis' text messages confirm what we already know: he opposes shedding light on the injustices in the history of our institution and he resorts to name-calling for students and faculty with whom he disagrees," the University Democrats at UVa said in a statement to The Daily Progress. "We feel these texts speak for themselves and have no further comment at this time."

“We see today's news story about his derisive and insulting text messages as a confirmation that Ellis has no respect for the students, faculty, and staff of the University he claims to care deeply about," the United Campus Workers union said in a statement to The Daily Progress. "We believe the Board is already a disproportionately unrepresentative body that is currently selected in a deeply undemocratic way. Ellis's inclusion only serves to reinforce that truth.”

Ellis earned his bachelor’s in economics at UVa in 1975 and later earned a master’s from the Darden Graduate School of Business Administration at the university in 1979.

Today, he is a wealthy businessman, the head of Ellis Capital in Atlanta, the owner of Los Angeles television station KDOC-TV and the part-owner of the White Spot burger joint on the Corner in Charlottesville. He is also president and co-founder of the Jefferson Council, a conservative alumni organization “dedicated to preserving the legacy of Thomas Jefferson, the Lawn, the Honor Code, and the intellectual diversity one would expect from Mr. Jefferson’s university,” according to the organization’s website.

Ellis’ controversial history is not isolated to one event in 2020.

According to Cavalier Daily archives, in 1974, while Ellis was a student, he supported a University Union speaking invitation to William Shockley, a 1956 Nobel Prize winner in physics and avowed white nationalist who believed Black people were genetically inferior to white people.

In 1975, Ellis co-signed a decision to deny funding for the UVa Gay Straight Union, which was attempting to gain co-sponsorship for an event headlined by gay rights activist Frank Kameny.

More than 40 years later and during a time when UVa is focusing many of its resources on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, students say Ellis’ views challenge the university’s equitable evolution.

“People deserve to know the truth. They deserve to know who’s sitting on their Board of Visitors and running this university,” said Eva Surovell, who was the editor-in-chief of The Cavalier Daily at the time of Ellis’ appointment “We know that Ellis has demonstrated a lack of judgment.”

The UVa Board of Visitors will hold its quarterly meeting March 1-3 at the Boar’s Head Resort just outside of Charlottesville and the Rotunda on Central Grounds.