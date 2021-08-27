Supporting new football facility means supporting all UVa sports, board told

“Do new facilities guarantee a national championship? They don’t. But having the worst football facilities in the ACC guarantees we will always be behind,” she said. “We will always be fighting an uphill battle in recruiting and on the field.”

Williams said UVa’s facility does not need to be equal to others, but it needs to be modernized and efficient to improve performance and training, as well as attract recruits. Head football coach Bronco Mendenhall agreed.

“We’ve lost eight recruits in a row and we’re talking about four-star, five-star recruits,” he said. “They look at the facility and it says to them that we don’t care about football.”

Board member Frank M. Connor, a former rector of the university, said he supports the project. His view was echoed by current Rector Whittington W. Clement and UVa President Jim Ryan.

“We need to make the football program a priority,” Connor said. “Whatever is going on in athletics, we want to stay on top of it. We have found funding for a variety of programs and we need to find funding for this.”

Williams said the facility doesn’t need to be the best, just significantly better.