Supply chain issues still hampering UVa's virus testing efforts

“It just keeps going down, and it’s so frustrating,” Poulter said. “These are just manufacturing problems with the company. They can only manufacture so many of these cartridges, they only have so many manufacturing facilities, and everybody in the world wants these cartridges and wants these kits. So you’re competing with every other hospital system in the country or in the world.”

The company has announced it has developed a four-in-one test that will test specimens for SARS-CoV-2, Flu A, Flu B and RSV from one sample. Poulter said she’s hopeful that Cepheid will be able to provide more cartridges when the new test is ready.

“We have three other platforms that we do testing on, as well, because the only way to overcome all the supply shortages is to diversify your instrumentation because all of the companies, every one of them, have supply shortages of something at some point in time,” she said.

The university has been waiting for months for another new instrument that Poulter hopes will allow them to increase capacity to about 1,500 tests per day. The instrument is now scheduled to arrive in September.

“We’ve got to have it by the end of September once the students are back,” she said. “We’re really going to need to be able to ramp up our testing.”