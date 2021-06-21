Study: UVa, VCU hospitals led nation in suing patients before ending practice last year

RICHMOND — Hospitals operated by the University of Virginia and Virginia Commonwealth University filed more lawsuits against patients over unpaid bills than any other large medical groups in the country, according to an analysis by Johns Hopkins University and Axios released this week.

Both health systems ended the practice last year amid growing scrutiny of their debt-collection efforts against low-income and uninsured patients.

The new review, which studied debt-collection efforts of the country’s largest 100 hospitals, shows for the first time the extent to which the two institutions stood out nationally for their billing practices, which executives initially described as standard operating procedure.

Researchers found that between January 2018 and July 2020, VCU initiated court action against patients 17,806 times — more than any other institution reviewed. The UVa Medical Center came in second, initiating legal action 7,107 times.

VCU and UVa both announced in 2020 that they would stop suing patients over unpaid medical bills, and both institutions later said they would cancel a backlog of judgments and liens against patients that date back to the 1990s.